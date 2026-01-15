Coach Akonnor Hails Gor’s Character After Dramatic Comeback Win Over Murang’a

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 15 – Gor Mahia head coach Charles Akonnor praised his players’ mental strength and fighting spirit after K’Ogalo staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Murang’a Seal, recovering from a two-goal deficit to claim all three points.

The victory, which tested nerves and resolve in equal measure, saw Gor Mahia dig deep after conceding two early goals, a moment Akonnor admitted could easily have broken a lesser side.

Despite trailing at halftime, the Gor Mahia boss revealed that the turning point came during the break, when he challenged his players to draw on their inner strength rather than relying solely on tactics.

“I told them (players) to do something extra, something that has never been taught. Something from themselves. The goals we conceded came from individual mistakes, and so the response had to come from them as individuals and as a team,” he explained.

Gor player Paul Ochuoga. Photo/GOR MAHIA X ACCOUNT

That response was emphatic. Gor Mahia emerged for the second half with renewed intensity, clawing their way back into the contest with a display of resilience and determination that Akonnor believes defined the match.

“They showed character today, real character. This was a match that took a lot of nerves. But they showed they are Gor Mahia players,” he said.

The comeback was driven by standout individual performances, with Paul Ochoga and Ebenezer Sifua all playing key roles in swinging the momentum in Gor’s favour.

Akonnor was quick to single out his players for praise, particularly given the club’s recent struggles when falling behind.

“We have struggled before when we go down. At 2-0, many people say we don’t have character or fighting spirit. Today, the boys answered that,” he admitted.

The coach added that the technical bench could not be prouder of the players’ response, noting that the performance offered renewed optimism for the future.

“What they showed today gives us a lot of hope. We are so proud of them,” Akonnor said.

Gor fans celebrating at Kasarani Stadium after coming two goals down to beat Murang’a Seal 3-2. Pgoto/GOR MAHIA OFFICIAL X ACCOUNT

Beyond his team’s performance, Akonnor also used the moment to reflect on the growing competitiveness of the Kenyan Premier League, describing it as tough, demanding, and increasingly respectable on the continental stage.

“The league is tough, and I like it. Even if you are on top, you are not safe. You have to stay alert every single time,” he said.

According to the Gor Mahia coach, that competitiveness is exactly what Kenyan football needs.

“This is exciting for the Kenyan league,” Akonnor added. “It is coming to a level where it can be respected in Africa.”

For Gor Mahia, the comeback victory was more than just three points. It was a statement of resilience, belief, and identity, a reminder of who they are, and who they aspire to remain.

“We are here. We are Gor Mahia. This is what we were looking for.”