ChezaGame rolls out freebets and bonuses in bid to entice punters

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 15 – Kenyan betting fanatics now have enticing options as ChezaGame, the latest online sports betting platform rolls out some of the hottest promotions in the Kenyan market.

From massive welcome offers to instant extras on deposits, ChezaGame is making sure punters have every reason to sign up and play.

New players can grab a huge Welcome Bonus, including a Free Bet on their first deposit – instantly boosting your bankroll right after you join. On top of that, every qualifying deposit gets you extra Casino Bonus rewards, meaning more chances to win big without spending more of your own cash.

But that’s not all, ChezaGame also keeps the promotions coming with Multi Boost bonuses that supercharge your multi-bet winnings, and regular Next Deposit Bonuses that add even more value each time you top up your account.

For players who love to make extra money, the Loyalty Programme is another way to earn money just from placing their bets and staying active.

Also one should not miss out on special offers like the Rauka Bonuses and in-app cashback offers that make every bet count.

With bold promotions and nonstop incentives, ChezaGame is positioning itself as the must-join betting site in Kenya — perfect for anyone looking to boost their wins and play smarter.

