Captain Fernandes Not Seeking To Leave Manchester United In January

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Jan 15 – Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is not planning to seek a move away from the club this month.

Reports have emerged in recent days suggesting Fernandes is considering his future at Old Trafford following the dismissal of head coach Ruben Amorim.

Fernandes met one of Amorim’s coaches, Carlos Fernandes, in the wake of Amorim’s sacking, heightening fears for some that the 31-year-old might be looking for an exit route.

However, sources with an understanding of the situation say that despite the upheaval, which led to Darren Fletcher being made interim boss for two games and Michael Carrick taking over as caretaker for the rest of the season, Fernandes remains committed to the club.

It was always his plan to reassess the situation in the summer, when he will have one year left on his contract.

Despite turning down a huge offer from Al-Hilal last summer and continued interest from the Saudi Pro League, Fernandes would look to stay in Europe if he did leave United.

The former Sporting player admitted recently he was “hurt” by the knowledge United were willing to sell him and said he felt senior officials lacked the courage to tell him because Amorim’s preference was for Fernandes to stay.