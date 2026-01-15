Australian Open: Raducanu Given Potential Sabalenka Obstacle In Melbourne

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jan 15 – Emma Raducanu’s hopes of a smoother Australian Open run have been dashed by another potential third-round match against world number one Aryna Sabalenka.

British number one Raducanu is seeded at a major for the first time since the 2022 US Open but has been pitted against the top seed at the earliest opportunity.

The 23-year-old will face Thailand’s Mananchaya Sawangkaew in her opening match, with Austria’s Anastasia Potopova or Suzan Lamens of the Netherlands waiting in the second round.

Two-time winner Sabalenka starts against French wildcard Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah, while defending champion Madison Keys – who beat Sabalenka in last year’s final – plays Ukraine’s Oleksandra Oliynykova.

In the men’s draw, Italy’s two-time defending champion Jannik Sinner gets his bid under way against French world number 94 Hugo Gaston.

Second seed Sinner cannot face his rival Carlos Alcaraz until the final, with the pair having met in the trophy matches at the past three majors.

Sinner has been put in the same side of the draw as 10-time champion Novak Djokovic, meaning they could meet in the last four, while Spanish world number one Alcaraz starts against Australia’s Adam Walton.

How Raducanu might have opportunity to make a statement

Given 28th seed Raducanu has struggled for consistency since winning the 2021 US Open, looking too far ahead in a draw still feels dangerous.

But she has made encouraging strides over the past year, improving her fitness and showing more resilience.

If Raducanu goes on to face Sabalenka, it will provide another opportunity to prove she is capable of beating the very best.

All four of her defeats at last year’s Grand Slams came against the world’s leading stars – who Raducanu said had extra motivation to beat her.

Raducanu was handed one-sided defeats by six-time major champion Iga Swiatek at the Australian Open and French Open, and then tested Sabalenka at Wimbledon before falling in straight sets.

At the US Open, Raducanu claimed just three games as she was demolished by 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina.

Taking the scalp of a star name is not vital, but it would prove Raducanu has the ability to beat the best. It would also ensure the rest of the locker room sharpens its focus on her.

As a lower seed, Raducanu knew she would face one of the top eight in the Melbourne third round if she gets there.

Sabalenka probably would not have been her first choice.

While Raducanu threatened to topple her in Cincinnati last year, the 27-year-old Belarusian has a formidable record on the Australian hard courts and won the Brisbane International last week.

There are no guarantees that Sabalenka will progress to the last 32.

But if she does not beat 118th-ranked Rakotomanga Rajaonah, and then Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova or Chinese qualifier Bai Zhuoxuan, it would be a seismic shock.

Who are the other Britons playing?

Raducanu is one of seven British players in the Australian Open singles draws and the highest ranked, with Jack Draper missing with an arm injury.

Katie Boulter, now ranked outside the world’s top 100, moved into the main draw after several withdrawals and takes on in-form Swiss 10th seed Belinda Bencic.

Sonay Kartal faces 31st seed Anna Kalinskaya, while Francesca Jones takes on Polish qualifier Linda Klimovicova.

Cameron Norrie, the 26th seed, opens against France’s Benjamin Bonzi, while Jacob Fearnley plays Poland’s Kamil Majchrzak.

Qualifier Arthur Fery, making his first overseas Grand Slam appearance, will face Italian 20th seed Flavio Cobolli.

Other notable first-round draws

Women’s singles:

Coco Gauff (US) v Kamilla Rakhimova (Uzb)

Olga Danilovic (Srb) v Venus Williams (US)

Donna Vekic (Cro) v [8] Mirra Andreeva

Simona Waltert (Aut) v [4] Amanda Anisimova (US)

Yuan Yue (Chn) v [2] Iga Swiatek (Pol)

Men’s singles

Matteo Berrettini (Ita) v [6] Alex de Minaur (Aus)

Alexander Zverev (Ger) v Gabriel Diallo (Can)

Laslo Djere (Srb) v Stan Wawrinka (Swi)

Pedro Martinez (Spa) v Novak Djokovic (Srb)