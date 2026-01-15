Atlas Lions overpower Nigeria’s Super Eagles to reach Afcon 2025 final

RABAT, Morocco, January 15, 2026 – Hosts Morocco stormed to the final of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) with a 4-2 post-match penalties win over Nigeria in Rabat on Wednesday night.

Both teams were unable to breach each other’s defence within 120 minutes forcing the game into penalties.

Neil El Aynaoui and Paul Onuachu both converted the first spotkicks for their teams before drama unfolded in the second round of kicks.

The Super Eagles custodian Stanley Nwabali did well to dive low and parry away Hamza Igamane’s penalty to the right.

However, the Nigerians wasted the opportunity when Fulham winger Samuel Chukwueze rather tamely shot at Yacine Bono who had the easiest of saves to make.

With the scores at 3-2 in favour of the Atlas Lions, Bono proved the hero when blocked Bruno Onyemaechi’s spotkick.

Youssef En-Neysiri then secured passageway for the hosts with a well-taken decisive penalty.

The North Africans face Senegal in the final at the same venue on Sunday.