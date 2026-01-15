Atlas Lions overpower Nigeria's Super Eagles to reach Afcon 2025 final - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Morocco's Brahim Diaz (L) fights for the ball with Nigeria's Bright Osayi. PHOTO/TOTALENERGIES AFCON 2025

Afcon 2025

Atlas Lions overpower Nigeria’s Super Eagles to reach Afcon 2025 final

Published

RABAT, Morocco, January 15, 2026 – Hosts Morocco stormed to the final of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) with a 4-2 post-match penalties win over Nigeria in Rabat on Wednesday night.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Both teams were unable to breach each other’s defence within 120 minutes forcing the game into penalties.

Neil El Aynaoui and Paul Onuachu both converted the first spotkicks for their teams before drama unfolded in the second round of kicks.

The Super Eagles custodian Stanley Nwabali did well to dive low and parry away Hamza Igamane’s penalty to the right.

However, the Nigerians wasted the opportunity when Fulham winger Samuel Chukwueze rather tamely shot at Yacine Bono who had the easiest of saves to make.

With the scores at 3-2 in favour of the Atlas Lions, Bono proved the hero when blocked Bruno Onyemaechi’s spotkick.

Youssef En-Neysiri then secured passageway for the hosts with a well-taken decisive penalty.

The North Africans face Senegal in the final at the same venue on Sunday.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020