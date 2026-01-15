Arsenal survive Chelsea scare to inch closer to Carabao Cup success - Capital Sports
William Saliba and Gabriel celebrate the late winner. PHOTO/ARSENAL FC

English Premiership

Arsenal survive Chelsea scare to inch closer to Carabao Cup success

Published

LONDON, England, January 15, 2026 – Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez made errors that contributed to two of Arsenal’s three goals in a dramatic Carabao Cup semi-final first leg – but Alejandro Garnacho scored twice to keep Chelsea in the tie.

Sanchez failed to claim Declan Rice’s corner, allowing Ben White to head in Arsenal’s seventh-minute opener from close range – and the goalkeeper let a cross squirm through his fingers shortly after half-time for Viktor Gyokeres to make it 2-0.

Garnacho pulled one back 12 minutes into the second half, but Martin Zubimendi’s brilliant shimmy and finish restored Arsenal’s two-goal advantage.

The former Manchester United winger then volleyed in his second of the match after Kepa Arrizabalaga’s clearance dropped at his feet.

Chelsea’s hopes of reaching Wembley to face either Newcastle or Manchester City remain alive, but they must overturn a one-goal deficit at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium on 3 February.

More to follow.

