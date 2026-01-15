AFC Leopards’ Ambani, Murang’a’s Waithira Scoop FKF PL Monthly Awards

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 15 – Murang’a Seal captain Joe Waithira and AFC Leopards tactician Fred Ambani have been voted the Football Kenya Federation Premier League Player and Coach respectively for December 2025.

Waithira enjoyed a highly productive month, scoring four goals in three league matches to emerge as December’s standout performer.

Beyond his goal return, the forward was heavily involved in attack, registering eight shots on target, creating four scoring chances, and posting a 45 per cent shooting accuracy, statistics that highlighted his influence across the pitch.

His contribution coincided with Murang’a Seal’s strong run of form, as the team went 10 matches unbeaten during the period.

The Murang’a Seal skipper credited his form to the collective effort within the squad, pointing to disciplined training sessions and the support of the technical bench as key factors behind both his performances and the team’s resurgence.

The December award shortlist featured Jimmy Owili of Mara Sugar FC and Samuel Semo of AFC Leopards.

In a touching tribute, the Murang’a Seal captain dedicated the honour to Mzee Kiangani, a long-serving supporter of the club who passed away aged 71.

Waithira revealed that he changed his jersey number to 71 in honour of the late fan.

For his efforts, Waithira received a customised Player of the Month trophy along with a KSh 50,000 cash prize.

The forward has now taken his season tally to eight league goals in the 2025/2026 Premier League, underlining his growing importance to Murang’a Seal’s campaign.

-Ambani Tall Above The Rest Of Coaches –

Meanwhile, AFC Leopards head coach Ambani oversaw his side Ingwe enjoy a strong run during the month, recording three wins and one draw, a sequence that underlined Leopards’ growing consistency under his leadership.

The highlight of the period was a 1–0 victory over rivals Gor Mahia, a result that played a significant role in lifting the club to the top of the table.

Leopards also secured important wins against Ulinzi Stars and Bidco United, while a hard-fought draw against defending champions Kenya Police FC ensured they maintained their position among the league’s leading contenders.

Ambani credited the recognition to the collective effort of his squad, highlighting the players’ commitment and teamwork during a demanding period of the season.

He also expressed optimism about sustaining the club’s title challenge heading into the second half of the campaign.