World bronze medalist Cheruiyot outlines future plans after disappointment at World Cross Country Championships - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Reynold Cheruiyot wins the men's 2km loop at Sirikwa Classic. PHOTO/SIRIKWA CLASSIC

Athletics

World bronze medalist Cheruiyot outlines future plans after disappointment at World Cross Country Championships

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 14, 2026 – After a disappointing outing at the World Cross Country Championships in Florida, Reynold Cheruiyot is looking to make amends on the track and field.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The World 1500m bronze medallist is not keen to cry over spilt milk, rather is already strategizing for the Diamond League as well as the Commonwealth Games.

“I am going to start loading…preparing with the coaches on how we are going to handle the upcoming races, including the Diamond League as well as the Commonwealth Games. We are going to plan and prepare well for it,” the youngster said.

Cheruiyot was part of the mixed relay team that came away from the World Cross Country Championships empty-handed after finishing fourth in 22:42.

The disappointment notwithstanding, Cheruiyot is grateful for the chance to don the Team Kenya singlet once again.

“Even amidst the challenges experienced, I am grateful to God for the opportunity to represent Kenya once again. I am delighted for Kenya to win the team title once again. It was a delight to be part of the team,” the 2022 World Under 20 1500m champion said.

The 21-year-old will be up for another busy year following a crowded 2025 in which he represented the country at the World Championships in Tokyo, among other competitions.

He was also a mainstay in the Diamond League circuit, winning the first leg in Doha before finishing second in the subsequent one in Rabat.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020