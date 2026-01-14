Tennis star Okutoyi receives huge boost in quest to qualify for 2028 Olympics - Capital Sports
Angela Okutoyi celebrates during a past tournament

Tennis

Tennis star Okutoyi receives huge boost in quest to qualify for 2028 Olympics

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 14, 2026 – Kenya’s tennis superstar Angella Okutoyi has risen to position 476 on the International Tennis Federation (ITF) ranking after a successful outing at the W35 Women’s World Tour.

The African Games champion is the biggest mover of the week on the rankings, having jumped 82 places during a period when other ITF competitions were held across the world.

Okutoyi won the singles and doubles titles on Week 1 of the World Tour, held at the Parklands Sports Club before repeating the trick in the subsequent week — at the same venue.

Her excellent start to the year bodes well for her ultimate target, which is to qualify for the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

Should she make it to the top 400, the 2022 Wimbledon Open doubles junior champion will be in prime position for a maiden appearance at the quadrennial competition.

