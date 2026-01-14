Semenyo scores again – who are winners and losers of his arrival?

MANCHESTER, England, January 14, 2026 – Antoine Semenyo has taken to life seamlessly at Manchester City and is already beginning to repay the £62.5m fee handed to Bournemouth to sign him.

Semenyo scored and provided an assist in a memorable debut in the FA Cup third round on Saturday, though that 10-1 trouncing came against League One side Exeter City.

He then notched his second in as many games, scoring the opener inside the cauldron of St James’ Park, helping City take control of their Carabao Cup semi-final against holders Newcastle.

He later put the ball in the net again, a goal eventually ruled out after a lengthy check from the video assistant referee, before City sealed the 2-0 win.

The 26-year-old adds a different dimension to City’s attack, describing himself as “powerful, quick and strong”, as well as “clinical” – that last attribute could prove to be a vital factor in this season’s Premier League title race and City’s hunt for silverware.

“I was in the right area to tap it in and we were victorious so I am happy,” Semenyo said after the game. “The whole environment here is perfect.

“Everyone is confident and wanting to achieve the best. I have come into that and they helped with my confidence and made me feel welcome.

“It has been a lot but I have enjoyed it so far. I am picking things up very quickly and enjoying it. I am playing with a smile on my face and enjoying every moment.”

Semenyo is set for another milestone on Saturday if he makes his Premier League debut at Old Trafford in the Manchester derby.

Who stands to gain from signing Semenyo?

Winners

City’s goalscoring burden has fallen mostly on the broad shoulders of star striker Erling Haaland this season, with the Norway international netting 39 goals in 34 games for club and country.

But the prolific frontman has hit a sticky patch of late, scoring just once in his past six games and last scoring from open play against West Ham on 20 December.

Playing as a wideman mostly from the right, Semenyo’s proficiency in front of goal for Bournemouth has him on 10 Premier League goals so far this season, sitting third on the top-flight scoring charts behind new team-mate Haaland and Brentford’s Igor Thiago.

Haaland can not only expect a new avenue of goalscoring service – as showcased by Semenyo’s assist against Exeter – but that weight of finding the net can now be shared with a player who scored a total of 32 goals for the Cherries.

Semenyo adds a versatility to City by being able to play anywhere in the front three, enhancing the options available to manager Pep Guardiola.

The Ghanaian’s speed, direct running and cool finishing has already been displayed in Manchester this season, with a brilliantly taken goal against United at Old Trafford in the chaotic 4-4 draw.

Guardiola will be hoping his newest recruit can provide that sort of anarchy and unpredictability alongside the craft and vision of Phil Foden and the magic of Rayan Cherki in the final third.

City captain Bernardo Silva said: “He looks not just a very good player but also a very good guy, which fits right in with the team.

“He is a fantastic guy who wants to help us. Hopefully he can keep going.”

A bit of both…

Though losing another of their star players will no doubt sting, Bournemouth have brought in a sizeable transfer fee for another player they have sold since the end of last season.

Semenyo’s sale provides a huge profit on a player they signed for £10m from Championship side Bristol City only three years ago.

The south coast side have now brought in around £250m since the summer, but have been stripped of another prized asset having already lost Dean Huijsen, Illia Zabarnyi, Milos Kerkez and Dango Ouattara.

But it means boss Andoni Iraola will have cash to splash not only to replace Semenyo but also improve other areas of the squad.

Losers

Semenyo had been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, but it has proven to be a tumultuous couple of weeks for the Red Devils.

Not only did they miss out on the forward to their bitter rivals, they also sacked head coach Ruben Amorim, with ex-midfielder Michael Carrick taking interim charge for the remainder of the season.

Carrick’s first game comes against City on Saturday and Semenyo could have graced the Old Trafford turf in a red shirt, but will instead head to the venue as an opposition player having already hurt the United backline this season.

Premier League leaders Arsenal are aiming for a first title in over two decades and hold a six-point advantage at the summit but will be nervously looking over their shoulders knowing one of their nearest challengers have strengthened their side.

City are now overloaded with players on the right wing, meaning one of Oscar Bobb or Savinho may well leave the club this January or in the summer.

Norwegian Bobb missed almost the entirety of last season with a leg fracture and is injured again – the 22-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund.

Brazilian Savinho is out of action too and has, at times, been unconvincing since his £31m move from Girona in 2024, struggling to nail down his place in the side, and Tottenham were in talks to sign him during the summer.

Guardiola has said attacking players are judged by their output but the 21-year-old has managed to contribute only two goals and three assists in 23 appearances this season.