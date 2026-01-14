OFFICIAL: Mathare United snap up journeyman, prolific forward Makwatta

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 14, 2026 – Mathare United have completed the signing of prolific striker John Mark Makwatta on an undisclosed deal.

The slumboys announced the forward’s signing on Wednesday after putting pen to paper with the 2007 Kenya Premier League champions.

Makwatta is one of Kenya’s most portent strikers, having played to devastating effect for various local and international clubs in his longstanding career.

His most prominent stint was with Ulinzi Stars in 2013-2016 during which he clinched the Golden Boot in 2016 after scoring 15 goals.

In total, Makwatta struck 38 times in the three season with the soldiers.

Other local clubs he has played for include AFC Leopards, Kenya Police and Kariobangi Sharks for who he scored an impressive 16 goals in 2023/24 season.

His last workstation was at the coast with Bandari who he joined in February last year.

Internationally, Makwatta has plied his trade for Zambian sides Buildcon and Zesco United, Botswana’s Gaborone United, Tanzania’s Coastal Union and Kuwaiti duo of Al Nasr Adiya and Burgan SC.

Makwatta’s arrival at Mathare is a big boost for a team that has been creating chances but struggling to convert them.

In the aftermath of their 2-0 loss to Murang’a Seal on Saturday, head coach John ‘Guardiola’ Kamau hinted that they were scouting for a number nine.

“Yes, we are on the lookout for a striker but it is not as easy because there are not many good forward on the market currently. However, we are optimistic of finding a good striker who can help us with the conversion of our chances,” Kamau said.

Makwatta will be in line for his debut against Ulinzi Stars on Friday.