Mane's rocket spurs Teranga Lions to 2025 Afcon finals with win over Egypt
Sadio Mane celebrates his goal against Egypt. PHOTO/TOTALENERGIES AFCON 2025

Afcon 2025

Mane’s rocket spurs Teranga Lions to 2025 Afcon finals with win over Egypt

Published

TANGIER, Morocco, January 14, 2026 – Sadio Mane struck a sizzling shot as Senegal beat Egypt by a solitary goal to qualify for the finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

The former Liverpool striker fired a low, raspy shot from outside the box, past a stranded Mohammed El Shenawy in the Egyptians’ goal.

The goal came after a dominant period by the Teranga Lions who had the ‘lion’s share’ of possession in the second half.

Having struggled to penetrate the Pharaohs’ fortress, it took a stroke of fortune for Senegal to receive their reward.

A deflected long range shot landed fortuitously at Mane’s feet, the winger firing through the legs of the defenders to rattle the back of the net.

The Egyptians, stung by the goal, finally woke up from their slumber and started to mount wave of attacks in the Senegalese territory.

Omar Marmoush drilled a low shot from the edge of the box but Senegal keeper Edouard Mendy was upto the task, the ex-Chelsea custodian gathering the ball comfortably in his arms.

Senegal will now await the winner of the other semi-final between Morocco and Nigeria ahead of Sunday’s final in Rabat.

