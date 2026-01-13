Who Are The AFCON 2025 Top Scorers

RABAT, Morocco, Jan 13 – Brahim Díaz has tightened his grip on the Golden Boot race at the 2025 CAF Africa Cup of Nations, extending his lead after scoring again as hosts Morocco booked their place in the semi-finals.

Díaz found the net as Morocco beat Cameroon 2-0 in a high-stakes quarter-final in Rabat, a result that followed Senegal’s narrow 1-0 victory over Mali earlier in the evening.

The Real Madrid winger’s latest strike took him to five goals in five matches, a remarkable return that underlines his growing influence at the tournament.

The goal came in front of a packed Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, where Díaz got the decisive touch to Ayoub El Kaabi’s 26th-minute header.

Ismael Saibari later sealed the win, but once again it was Díaz who stole the spotlight, maintaining a perfect scoring run that no other player at the finals has matched so far, with Díaz emerging as the tournament’s most reliable attacking threat.

Behind him, the race remains tightly packed with Victor Osimhen and Mohamed Salah moving to four goals each after scoring in Nigeria and Egypt’s respecitve quarter-final wins on Saturday.

A group of five players are tied on three goals, including Nigeria’s Ademola Lookman ,Côte d’Ivoire winger Amad Diallo, Algeria captain Riyad Mahrez, Morocco striker Ayoub El Kaabi and Mali forward Lassine Sinayoko.

With the semi-finals still to come, the chasing pack will be hoping to close the gap.

Further down the list, a cluster of players sit on two goals each, representing a wide spread of nations still involved or recently eliminated.

In total, 61 players have scored exactly one goal at the tournament, highlighting both the competitive balance of AFCON 2025 and the variety of attacking threats on display.

As the competition moves into its decisive phase, Díaz’s blend of composure and timing has set him apart.

AFCON 2025 Top Scorers (quarter-finals)

5 goals

Brahim Díaz (Morocco)

4 goals

Victor Osimhen (Nigeria)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt)

3 goals

Ademola Lookman (Nigeria)

Amad Diallo (Côte d’Ivoire)

Ayoub El Kaabi (Morocco)

Lassine Sinayoko (Mali)

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria)

2 goals

Bazoumana Touré (Côte d’Ivoire)

Chérif Ndiaye (Senegal)

Christian Kofane (Cameroon)

Elias Achouri (Tunisia)

Gaël Kakuta (DR Congo)

Geny Catamo (Mozambique)

Ibrahim Maza (Algeria)

Iyle Foster (South Africa)

Nicolas Jackson (Senegal)

Oswin Appollis (South Africa)

Pape Gueye (Senegal)

Raphael Onyedika (Nigeria)

Akor Adams (Nigeria)

-By CAF Online-