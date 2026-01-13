Upset As PSG Knocked Out of French Cup By Minnows

PARIS, France, Jan 13 – Defending champions Paris St-Germain are out of the Coupe de France after a shock 1-0 defeat at home to Paris FC.

PSG won the trophy for a 16th time last season but lost to their newly promoted city rivals despite dominating the game.

Jonathan Ikone, who started his career with PSG, scored the only goal of the game after a perfectly timed run on the break.

Luis Enrique’s side dominated but FC goalkeeper Obed Nkambadio made several fine saves, including an injury-time stop from a long-range Vitinha strike.

It was PSG’s first last-32 defeat since 2014.

“We’re really happy, we managed to defend well,” Ikone said.

“I’m really happy with my goal, it’s just a joy, and I hope it’s not my last goal.”

The sides met earlier this month in the first top-flight derby since 1990, as Desire Doue and Ousmane Dembele scored in a 2-1 win for the Champions League holders.