Tottenham Set To Beat Aston Villa For Gallagher’s Signature

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jan 13 – Tottenham expect to complete a £35m deal for Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher after moving ahead of Aston Villa in the race for the England international’s signature.

Villa appeared to be in pole position to land Gallagher but the north London club are now closing in on the 25-year-old after expressing a willingness to meet Atletico’s 40m euros valuation.

Villa preferred to sign the former Chelsea man on an initial loan deal with an option to make the deal permanent.

Gallagher is still to formally agree personal terms with Spurs, but that is understood to be a formality.

The midfielder is keen to finalise the transfer before Atletico’s game against Deportivo in the Copa del Rey on Tuesday night.

A move back to the Premier League is likely to suit Gallagher as he tries to break back into Thomas Tuchel’s England squad before this summer’s World Cup.

He has only played once under the German so far, featuring for 59 minutes in the 3-1 friendly defeat against Senegal.

Spurs are looking to add to their midfield options after Rodrigo Bentancur was ruled out for at least three months.

The Uruguay international suffered the injury in the Premier League defeat at Bournemouth last week and requires hamstring surgery.