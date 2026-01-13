Tottenham Set To Beat Aston Villa For Gallagher's Signature - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

midfielder Conor Gallagher

English Premier League

Tottenham Set To Beat Aston Villa For Gallagher’s Signature

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jan 13 – Tottenham expect to complete a £35m deal for Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher after moving ahead of Aston Villa in the race for the England international’s signature.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Villa appeared to be in pole position to land Gallagher but the north London club are now closing in on the 25-year-old after expressing a willingness to meet Atletico’s 40m euros valuation.

Villa preferred to sign the former Chelsea man on an initial loan deal with an option to make the deal permanent.

Gallagher is still to formally agree personal terms with Spurs, but that is understood to be a formality.

The midfielder is keen to finalise the transfer before Atletico’s game against Deportivo in the Copa del Rey on Tuesday night.

A move back to the Premier League is likely to suit Gallagher as he tries to break back into Thomas Tuchel’s England squad before this summer’s World Cup.

He has only played once under the German so far, featuring for 59 minutes in the 3-1 friendly defeat against Senegal.

Spurs are looking to add to their midfield options after Rodrigo Bentancur was ruled out for at least three months.

The Uruguay international suffered the injury in the Premier League defeat at Bournemouth last week and requires hamstring surgery.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020