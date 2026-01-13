Shujaa Fine Tunes Preparations In Cape Town’s High-Performance Camp Ahead of HSBC SVNS Division Two Opener

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 13 — Kenya Sevens side Shujaa are in South Africa for an intensive high-performance training camp as they continue preparations for the upcoming HSBC SVNS Division Two season.

The squad is expected back in the country on January 18, after a week of structured training and conditioning. The camp is a key part of Shujaa’s build-up to the 2026 HSBC SVNS2 campaign, with particular attention on the opening leg of the series, which Kenya will host in Nairobi from February 14 to 15.

Training in South Africa is expected to expose the players to elite facilities and competitive environments designed to sharpen both physical readiness and tactical execution.

Kenya Rugby Union Director of Rugby, Paul Odera, said the camp fits into a wider performance programme aimed at ensuring the team is fully prepared for the rigours of Division Two competition.

Shujaa’s Vincent Onyala (Centre) in conversation with teammates during training. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

He noted that hosting the season opener on home soil adds extra incentive for the players to deliver a strong performance in front of Kenyan fans.

Upon their return, Shujaa will enter the final phase of local preparations as the technical bench works on combinations and settles on the final squad ahead of the Nairobi leg. Additional build-up matches are expected to be confirmed in due course.

With just weeks remaining before the series kicks off, the South Africa camp marks an important step in Shujaa’s push to start the season strongly and set the tone for their HSBC SVNS2 campaign.