NOC-K Launches Athletes Week 2026 Ahead of Demanding International Games Cycle

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 13, 2026 — The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) has officially launched Athletes Week 2026, reaffirming its commitment to athlete welfare and holistic preparation as Kenya enters a demanding international sporting cycle.

The week-long programme was launched on January 13 at Sportview Hotel, Kasarani, bringing together 140 athletes from more than 30 national sports federations.

Athletes Week combines the National Athletes Forum and the Athlete365 Career+ Programme, creating a comprehensive platform focused on athlete voice, wellbeing, performance support, and life beyond sport.

The opening session was led by IOC Athletes’ Commission Member and former NOC-K Athlete Representative Humphrey Kayange, reinforcing the athlete-centred nature of the initiative.

Kayange emphasized the importance of athletes actively engaging in conversations that shape their careers, welfare, and representation within sport.

Officially opening Athletes Week, NOC-K president Shadrack Maluki highlighted the significance of the programme as Kenya prepares for a packed global calendar that includes the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games, the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, and the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Maluki stressed that athlete success goes beyond competition results, noting that mental health, safeguarding, career transition, and access to structured support systems are critical pillars of long-term performance.

“Athlete wellbeing is not optional; it is essential. Our responsibility is to ensure athletes are supported not just to compete, but to thrive during and after their sporting careers. We want to train you to give back to the same federations that you are coming from,”Maluki said.

The National Athletes Forum, running on January 13 and 14, provides a safe and inclusive space for athletes to engage on key issues affecting their careers.

Discussions during the forum cover topics such as mental health, safeguarding, anti-doping, financial literacy, personal branding, media engagement, and effective athlete representation.

NOC-K Secretary General John Ogolla noted that Athletes Week plays a crucial role in ensuring athlete feedback directly informs NOC-K programmes and policies, strengthening governance and accountability across the Olympic movement.

The week will conclude with the Athlete365 Career+ Programme on 15 and 16 January, equipping athletes with practical skills for education, employment, entrepreneurship, and leadership, while preparing them for life beyond elite competition.

Through Athletes Week 2026, NOC-K continues to demonstrate its long-term commitment to building strong support structures that place athletes at the centre of Kenya’s sporting ecosystem, ensuring they are fully prepared on and off the field for the challenges of the international stage.