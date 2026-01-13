Kenyans Upbeat To Excel At Sunshine Development Tour Invitational in Thika

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 13 – Kenyan professional and elite amateur golfers are gearing up for the Sunshine Development Tour Invitational series this week at the par-72 Thika Greens Golf Resort, as the Tour heads into a crucial phase of the season.

The Thika Greens which tees off from the Wednesday 14th to Friday 16th January 2025, has attracted a strong regional field of 82 golfers from 10 African countries, with Kenyan players forming the largest contingent with 55 players as they look to capitalise on home advantage and push for valuable Sunshine Development Tour order of merit points, Official World Golf Ranking points and a share of the Ksh. 2 million prize money on offer.

Among those preparing for the event is leading Kenyan amateur and winner of the Royal Nairobi leg, John Lejirma, who has enjoyed a strong run on the Tour and continues to sharpen his game against professional competition.

“I have been preparing well, and I am looking forward to playing at Thika Greens,” said Lejirma. “Competing regularly on the Sunshine Development Tour has helped my game a lot, especially mentally. Playing against professionals from across Africa pushes you to raise your level every week.”

Muthaiga Golf Club professional Greg Snow, who has been a consistent performer on the Tour, recently claiming the Limuru Country Club leg title, believes the Thika leg will be highly competitive.

“Preparation has been good, and I am feeling confident heading into Thika. The Tour has been very competitive this season, and every event feels important. Thika Greens is a course that rewards good ball striking, so you really have to be sharp from the first tee. Having played there already in the current season, I feel confident that I will post good scores,” said Snow.

Also in the field is experienced Kenyan pro and President of the Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK), John Wangai, who says the Tour has brought renewed focus and structure to professional golf in the country.

“I have been working on my game and fitness ahead of Thika,” said Wangai. “This Tour has given us regular competition at a high standard, and that makes a big difference. Every event feels like an opportunity to test yourself and move closer to the next level. We look forward to a great event in Thika as we approach the end of the season.”

Vipingo Ridge’s Naom Wafula follows the path of her teeshot during the third round of the Betika Masters, the 7th leg of the Sunshine Development Tour East Africa Swing at VetLab Sports Club on 4th November 2025

For Joyce Wanjiru of Kiambu Golf Club, who recently turned professional, the Thika Greens event is a perfect opportunity to launch her professional career, and she is eager to make an impact.

“My preparation has been focused on consistency and course management,” said Wanjiru. “Playing at Thika Greens is special for me, and I am excited to compete against such a strong field. Being part of this Tour has given me confidence that I belong at this level. Seeing the growth of professional golf in Kenya over the past year played a key part in convincing me to turn pro.”

Sunshine Ladies Tour card holder Naom Wafula, who continues to use the Tour to sharpen her game, said the Thika event is key as players look to finish the season strongly.

“I have been preparing well and focusing on my short game and fitness,” said Wafula. “The Sunshine Development Tour has raised the level of competition, and every event matters. Thika Greens is an important leg, and I am looking forward to testing myself again.”

The Thika Greens tournament forms part of the Absa Invitational series and is expected to deliver three days of intense competition as Kenyan players look to assert themselves against strong regional opposition drawn from Uganda, Rwanda, Nigeria, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Malawi, Burundi, Ghana, and Senegal.

The Sunshine Development Tour – East Africa Swing continues to provide a structured, merit-based pathway for professional and elite amateur golfers, offering Official World Golf Ranking points and a direct route to continental and global golf opportunities.