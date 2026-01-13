Carrick Agrees To Become Manchester United Interim Head Coach - Capital Sports
Steve Holland (right) worked under Jose Mourinho, Antonio Conte and Rafael Benitez at Chelsea

English Premier League

Carrick Agrees To Become Manchester United Interim Head Coach

Published

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Jan 13 – Michael Carrick has agreed to become Manchester United’s interim head coach, and former England assistant manager Steve Holland is set to be his number two.

Jonathan Woodgate, Jonny Evans, and Travis Binnion will also be part of Carrick’s staff.

Former United and England midfielder Carrick agreed a deal on Monday night, with an announcement due on Tuesday once the necessary paperwork has been signed.

United sacked Ruben Amorim after 14 months on 5 January, and Darren Fletcher took charge as caretaker boss for two matches.

Carrick will be in the dugout for Saturday’s Premier League derby against Manchester City at Old Trafford.

The 44-year-old had a three-game stint as United’s temporary boss after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s dismissal in 2021.

Holland worked under Gareth Southgate with England and spent several years with Chelsea, where he had major success under a number of managers.

The 55-year-old was sacked as manager of Japanese club Yokohama F Marinos in April after only four months in charge.

Woodgate worked under Carrick at Middlesbrough, while former United defender Evans will also return to Old Trafford. Binnion is already part of the club’s coaching staff.

Carrick held face-to-face talks with United officials last Thursday and is understood to have impressed chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox with his vision for the team.

The former England midfielder is set to play a 4-2-3-1 system, a move away from the three at the back set-up employed by Amorim.

Solskjaer, who has played and managed United, also held talks with the hierarchy over the vacancy.

But Carrick has been chosen, given that he is more of a hands-on coach than Solskjaer.

Darren Fletcher, who took charge of the games against Burnley and Brighton immediately after Amorim’s exit, will return to the Under-18s.

