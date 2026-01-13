Australia Great Healy To Retire From Cricket

SYDNEY, Australia, Jan 13 – Australia captain Alyssa Healy will retire from all forms of cricket following the upcoming series against India.

The 35-year-old wicket-keeper has more than 7,000 runs and 275 dismissals to her name in all formats of the game and led Australia to a historic 16-0 whitewash of England in the Ashes in 2025.

She has won the World Cup twice, with the highest individual score of 170 in a World Cup final coming against England in 2022, and the T20 World Cup on six occasions.

Healy said: “I’m still passionate about playing for Australia, but I’ve somewhat lost that competitive edge that’s kept me driven since the start, so the time feels right to call it a day.

“I’ll genuinely miss my team-mates, singing the team song and walking out to open the batting for Australia. Representing my country has been an incredible honour and I’m grateful for one last series in the green and gold.”

Healy is married to Australia fast bowler Mitchell Starc and is the niece of another Australian great in wicket-keeper Ian Healy. She also already has a successful broadcasting career as a pundit and commentator.

Todd Greenberg, Cricket Australia CEO said: “Alyssa is one of the all-time greats of the game and has made an immeasurable contribution both on and off the field over her 15-year career.

“We look forward to celebrating her achievements throughout the series against India.”

Australia host India in a Test match, three one-day internationals and three T20 matches in February and March.