African Coaches Poised To Continue AFCON Legacy As Semis Beckons

RABAT, Morocco, Jan 13 – For the first time in AFCON history, all four semi-finalists in 2025 are guided by African coaches, guaranteeing that a homegrown tactician will win the fourth successive edition of the Africa Cup of Nations.

This milestone marks a growing trend in African football: local coaches are not only capable of competing at the highest level but are now shaping the continent’s future.

A clear pattern has emerged in recent tournaments. Djamel Belmadi led Algeria to victory in 2019, Aliou Cissé guided Senegal to their first AFCON crown in 2021, and Émerse Fae delivered Côte d’Ivoire’s title in 2023.

Each triumph demonstrated the power of local knowledge, leadership, and tactical acumen.

Now, Walid Regragui of Morocco, Hossam Hassan of Egypt, Pape Thiaw of Senegal, and Eric Chelle of Mali, leading Nigeria, have the opportunity to continue this proud legacy and reinforce the dominance of African managers on the continental stage.

The statistics underline the impact of local coaches at AFCON 2025: 15 of the 24 participating teams were led by African managers, 11 of those advanced beyond the group stage, and African-led teams have claimed 75% of all wins so far.

Beyond numbers, these figures reflect cohesion, discipline, and the unique understanding that local coaches bring to their squads—mentally, tactically, and culturally.

African coaches have transformed the tournament into a showcase of homegrown expertise.

From Morocco to Egypt, Senegal to Nigeria, these managers are combining tactical innovation with leadership, inspiring players and shaping matches at every stage.

Their ability to motivate, adapt, and read the game has become a decisive factor, proving that success is built on knowledge and understanding of the African game.

A rare class of achievement exists for only two African legends—Mahmoud El-Gohary and Stephen Keshi—who have won the AFCON both as a player and as a coach.

Hossam Hassan could join this elite duo if he guides Egypt to victory in 2025, cementing his legacy as one of African football’s greatest.

As AFCON 2025 heads into its last four stages, one fact is undeniable: African coaches are firmly in control.

Whoever lifts the trophy, it will not only be a victory for their nation but also a celebration of a remarkable tradition—one where homegrown tacticians continue to define the continent’s footballing excellence and inspire the next generation of African managers.