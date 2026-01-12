Trouble for Harambee Stars midfielder as Polish giants demote him to reserve team

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 12, 2026 – Harambee Stars midfielder Timothy Ouma has been relegated to the reserve team of his Polish club, Lech Poznan.

In a statement, the club’s head coach Niels Fredericksen said the former Nairobi City Stars player will not join the rest of the first team in their training camp in Abu Dhabi due to his disciplinary issues.

“Timothy behaved contrary to the rules of the team, so we decided not to include him in the squad for the camp in Abu Dhabi. He will stay in the country and will prepare for the spring round with the reserves and it depends only on his attitude what future awaits him in our first team,” the Dane explained in his matchday notes.

The latest setback puts Ouma’s future in jeopardy following his struggles with Czech giants Slavia Prague, for who he only played once.

The 21-year-old joined Lech Poznan on loan midway last year after struggling for playtime at Slavia Prague.

For the Polish giants he has thus far played 12 times with no goals but his performances were enough to earn a call-up to Harambee Stars under head coach Benni McCarthy.

His last match in the red-and-white of Kenya was the 8-0 drubbing by Senegal in an international friendly in Turkey on November 18 last year.

With a plethora of options at McCarthy’s disposal, Ouma might struggle to find his way back to Kenya’s midfield if his club situation does not improve.