Trouble for Harambee Stars midfielder as Polish giants demote him to reserve team - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Timothy Ouma in a past match for Lech Poznan. PHOTO/LECH POZNAN X

Harambee Stars

Trouble for Harambee Stars midfielder as Polish giants demote him to reserve team

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 12, 2026 – Harambee Stars midfielder Timothy Ouma has been relegated to the reserve team of his Polish club, Lech Poznan.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a statement, the club’s head coach Niels Fredericksen said the former Nairobi City Stars player will not join the rest of the first team in their training camp in Abu Dhabi due to his disciplinary issues.

“Timothy behaved contrary to the rules of the team, so we decided not to include him in the squad for the camp in Abu Dhabi. He will stay in the country and will prepare for the spring round with the reserves and it depends only on his attitude what future awaits him in our first team,” the Dane explained in his matchday notes.

The latest setback puts Ouma’s future in jeopardy following his struggles with Czech giants Slavia Prague, for who he only played once.

The 21-year-old joined Lech Poznan on loan midway last year after struggling for playtime at Slavia Prague.

For the Polish giants he has thus far played 12 times with no goals but his performances were enough to earn a call-up to Harambee Stars under head coach Benni McCarthy.

His last match in the red-and-white of Kenya was the 8-0 drubbing by Senegal in an international friendly in Turkey on November 18 last year.

With a plethora of options at McCarthy’s disposal, Ouma might struggle to find his way back to Kenya’s midfield if his club situation does not improve.

In this article:,
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020