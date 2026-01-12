Top Kenyan runner provisionally suspended for use of prohibited substance - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya's Albert Korir crosses the finish line on Sunday to win the men's title at the New York Marathon

Athletics

Top Kenyan runner provisionally suspended for use of prohibited substance

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 12, 2026 – The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) have provisionally suspended Kenyan marathoner Albert Korir after testing positive for a prohibited substance.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a statement, the anti-doping agency said a notice of allegation has been issued to the 31-year-old for the presence/use of the prohibited substance CERA (Continuous Erythropoietin Receptor Activator), in line with Article 2.1 and 2.2.

The substance is a third-generation form of another prohibited one, EPO, and is illegally used to help athletes boost their endurance and prevent detection of doping.

Korir is one of the country’s prominent road runners in recent times, having participated in a number of World Marathon Majors to varied success.

In 2021, he clinched the New York Marathon after stopping the timer at 2:08:22.

At this year’s edition of the same race, Korir finished third after clocking 2:08:57, behind fellow Kenyans, Benson Kipruto (2:08:09) and Alexander Munyao Mutiso (2:08:09).

Other road races in which Korir has starred in the past include Vienna Marathon (2017), Houston Marathon and Ottawa (2019), and last year’s Ottawa Race Weekend.

He becomes the latest Kenya to suffer the AIU axe after Hillary Kipchirchir who was also provisionally suspended in December last year for use of a prohibited substance.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020