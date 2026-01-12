Top Kenyan runner provisionally suspended for use of prohibited substance

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 12, 2026 – The Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) have provisionally suspended Kenyan marathoner Albert Korir after testing positive for a prohibited substance.

In a statement, the anti-doping agency said a notice of allegation has been issued to the 31-year-old for the presence/use of the prohibited substance CERA (Continuous Erythropoietin Receptor Activator), in line with Article 2.1 and 2.2.

The substance is a third-generation form of another prohibited one, EPO, and is illegally used to help athletes boost their endurance and prevent detection of doping.

Korir is one of the country’s prominent road runners in recent times, having participated in a number of World Marathon Majors to varied success.

In 2021, he clinched the New York Marathon after stopping the timer at 2:08:22.

At this year’s edition of the same race, Korir finished third after clocking 2:08:57, behind fellow Kenyans, Benson Kipruto (2:08:09) and Alexander Munyao Mutiso (2:08:09).

Other road races in which Korir has starred in the past include Vienna Marathon (2017), Houston Marathon and Ottawa (2019), and last year’s Ottawa Race Weekend.

He becomes the latest Kenya to suffer the AIU axe after Hillary Kipchirchir who was also provisionally suspended in December last year for use of a prohibited substance.