Simeone apologises to Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr

MADRID, Spain, January 12, 2026 – Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has apologised to Vinicius Junior for his behaviour towards the Real Madrid winger during their Spanish Super Cup semi-final.

Simeone made comments to the 25-year-old Brazilian winger from the touchline, with the Argentine reportedly suggesting Real Madrid president Florentino Perez would be offloading him.

Vinicius, whose contract runs until the simmer of 2027, helped his side beat Atletico 2-1 in last Thursday’s semi-final before Real Madrid were beaten 3-2 by Barcelona in the final in Saudi Arabia.

“I would like to apologise to Mr Florentino and Mr Vinicius for the incident they witnessed,” said Simeone.

“It was wrong of me to put myself in that position, and I accept that it was wrong. The team that wins deserves to go through; they deserved to go through.”

Simeone also appeared to exchange words with Vinicius when the forward was substituted after 81 minutes.

Asked if his behaviour had crossed a line, Simeone added: “I apologise, but I do not ask for forgiveness. I have nothing more to add.”