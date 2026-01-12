Simeone apologises to Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Diego Simeone has been under the spotlight after a poor season for Atletico Madrid

Football

Simeone apologises to Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr

Published

MADRID, Spain, January 12, 2026 – Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone has apologised to Vinicius Junior for his behaviour towards the Real Madrid winger during their Spanish Super Cup semi-final.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Simeone made comments to the 25-year-old Brazilian winger from the touchline, with the Argentine reportedly suggesting Real Madrid president Florentino Perez would be offloading him.

Vinicius, whose contract runs until the simmer of 2027, helped his side beat Atletico 2-1 in last Thursday’s semi-final before Real Madrid were beaten 3-2 by Barcelona in the final in Saudi Arabia.

“I would like to apologise to Mr Florentino and Mr Vinicius for the incident they witnessed,” said Simeone.

“It was wrong of me to put myself in that position, and I accept that it was wrong. The team that wins deserves to go through; they deserved to go through.”

Simeone also appeared to exchange words with Vinicius when the forward was substituted after 81 minutes.

Asked if his behaviour had crossed a line, Simeone added: “I apologise, but I do not ask for forgiveness. I have nothing more to add.”

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020