Rooney willing to join favourite Carrick at Man Utd

LONDON, England, January 12, 2026 – Wayne Rooney says it would be a “no-brainer” to rejoin Manchester United as a coach should Michael Carrick be appointed caretaker boss and he was offered the chance to be part of his staff.

A former United and England team-mate of Rooney, Carrick has emerged as the favourite to take the helm at Old Trafford until the end of the season, with former boss Ruben Amorim sacked on 5 January.

Former Scotland midfielder Darren Fletcher, who also played alongside Rooney at United, has been handed temporary responsibility for first-team affairs following Amorim’s departure and oversaw the Premier League draw at Burnley and the 2-1 FA Cup defeat against Brighton.

Club chiefs are hoping to have the caretaker appointment in place for when players return to training on Wednesday.

Speaking on the latest edition of BBC podcast The Wayne Rooney Show, United’s record goalscorer said Carrick would be a “great fit” for the role, and that he would “of course” offer any assistance if required.

“Whether Michael goes in or if that’s Fletch [Darren Fletcher] or John O’Shea or myself, it needs people who know the football club,” added Rooney, who has recently been on holiday with Carrick and his family in Barbados.

“Roy Keane – I know Roy has had his opinions, I said about Roy going in earlier in the season. Having people who know the club, who care for the club and understand what it takes to be a Manchester United player – that’s where the club needs to be.

“The club has lost its identity, it’s lost that family feel, if you like. Whether it’s Ole [Ole Gunnar Solskjaer] or Michael, this is an opportunity to bring that back, bring the spirit of Manchester United back to the football club.

Asked if he would join Carrick’s coaching staff, he said: “Of course I would. It’s a no-brainer.

“I’m not begging a job here by the way. Just so everyone knows, if I was asked to go in of course I would. Appointing the manager is the most important thing.”

Carrick, 44, previously had a three-game stint as United’s temporary boss following Solskjaer’s dismissal in 2021.

He won two and drew one of those matches but left after Ralf Rangnick’s arrival as interim manager.

Solskjaer held face-to-face discussions with the club on Saturday about a return.

Carrick ‘would be a really good fit’

Rooney, 40, made 559 appearances and scored 253 goals in a trophy-laden 13-year spell as a player at United.

He won five Premier League titles and each of the Champions League, Europa League and FA Cup once before returning to his boyhood club Everton in 2017.

He has previously managed Derby, DC United, Birmingham and Plymouth, who he left by mutual agreement in December 2024.

Rooney, who believes that United’s current squad need to exhibit more “hunger and desire” and mirror the workrate of club legends Ryan Giggs and David Beckham, remains a close friend of Carrick and believes the ex-Middlesbrough manager would be an ideal appointment.

“Michael is a very clever person and has done a very good job at Middlesbrough,” Rooney added.

“I think it would be a really good fit. You are not seeing any top managers available at this moment in time who through history have been successful and won trophies.

“Do you go back to Ole or Michael? It looks like one of those two. Michael Carrick knows the club, he would be a great fit. He lives and breathes that club – that’s what the club needs.

“Michael loves the football club and would step in to do a job if he can. It’s an opportunity to go and show what he can do over the next few months and make the owners look at him and say we don’t need to go elsewhere.

“Whoever goes in now has an opportunity to go and show what they are worth. If not, Thomas Tuchel is the outstanding candidate.”