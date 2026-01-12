Rising Starlets face southern African opponents in quest for World Cup ticket - Capital Sports
Rising Starlets Elizabeth Mideva celebrates her goal against Ethiopia. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Harambee Stars

Rising Starlets face southern African opponents in quest for World Cup ticket

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 12, 2026 – National women’s Under 17 team will begin their quest for a second consecutive World Cup appearance with a duel against Namibia in the qualifiers.

The Rising Starlets will face the southern Africans in one of 15 first round fixtures lined up by the world governing body, Fifa.

The first leg of the encounter will be held on April 10-12 this year, with the return leg penciled for April 17-19 — a week later.

The Under 17 side made history in 2024 as the first ever Kenyan football team to qualify for a World Cup at any level.

At their subsequent, maiden participation in the Dominican Republic, coach Mildred Cheche’s charges exited at the group stage but left with their heads held high.

They lost to England and North Korea in Group C but beat Mexico 2-1 to cap off their campaign on a high.

Their quest for a second appearance at last year’s competition in Morocco proved a cropper after they lost 4-1 on aggregate to Cameroon in the third and final round of the qualifiers.

This year’s World Cup will once again be staged in Morocco in October-November.

The competition has been expanded to 24 teams from the previous 16.

