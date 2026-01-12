Manager Alonso leaves Real Madrid after eight months - Capital Sports
Football

Manager Alonso leaves Real Madrid after eight months

Published

MADRID, Spain, January 12, 2026 – Xabi Alonso has left his position as Real Madrid manager after just eight months in charge, with his former Liverpool teammate Alvaro Arbeloa taking over.

The former Bayer Leverkusen manager, 44, has left the La Liga giants by mutual consent.

Real were beaten by rivals Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup on Sunday and trail Barca by four points in La Liga.

Alonso – who spent five years with Real as a player – won the Bundesliga with Leverkusen in 2024 and replaced Carlo Ancelotti at the Bernabeu last summer.

A club statement said: “Xabi Alonso will always have the affection and admiration of all Madrid fans because he is a Real Madrid legend and has always represented the values of our club. Real Madrid will always be his home.

“Our club thanks Xabi Alonso and his entire coaching staff for their work and dedication throughout this time, and wishes them the best of luck in this new stage of their lives.”

Arbeloa has been coaching the club’s youth team since 2020.

More to follow.

