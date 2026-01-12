Five 'African' players to headline NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has taken the lead in NBA All-Star voting among Eastern Conference players

Basketball

Five ‘African’ players to headline NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 12, 2026 – Five NBA players with ties to Africa are in the lead to feature at the 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles from February 13-16, 2026.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In the West, San Antonio Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama (France; ties to DRC) ranks fifth behind Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, Steph Curry, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Luka Dončić and Giannis Antetokounmpo (ties to Nigeria) remain the leaders in their conferences in the second fan returns in NBA All-Star Voting 2026.

In the East, led by Antetokounmpo at No. 1, is followed by Eastern Conference Finals MVP from Cameroon Pascal Siakam with the Indiana Pacers at No. 10; O.G Anunoby (ties to Nigeria) with the New York Knicks at No. 13, and 2023 NBA MVP Joel Embiid from Cameroon at No. 17.

NBA All-Star voting concludes on Thursday, January 15, 2026, at 06:59 a.m. CAT, and starters will be announced on Monday, January 19.

Under a new NBA All-Star Game format, two teams of U.S. players and one team of international players (the World team) will compete in a round-robin tournament featuring four 12-minute games. 

The NBA All-Star Game will take place on Monday, Feb. 16 at 12:00 a.m. from Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, home of the LA Clippers.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020