Five ‘African’ players to headline NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 12, 2026 – Five NBA players with ties to Africa are in the lead to feature at the 2026 NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles from February 13-16, 2026.

In the West, San Antonio Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama (France; ties to DRC) ranks fifth behind Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, Steph Curry, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Luka Dončić and Giannis Antetokounmpo (ties to Nigeria) remain the leaders in their conferences in the second fan returns in NBA All-Star Voting 2026.

In the East, led by Antetokounmpo at No. 1, is followed by Eastern Conference Finals MVP from Cameroon Pascal Siakam with the Indiana Pacers at No. 10; O.G Anunoby (ties to Nigeria) with the New York Knicks at No. 13, and 2023 NBA MVP Joel Embiid from Cameroon at No. 17.

NBA All-Star voting concludes on Thursday, January 15, 2026, at 06:59 a.m. CAT, and starters will be announced on Monday, January 19.

Under a new NBA All-Star Game format, two teams of U.S. players and one team of international players (the World team) will compete in a round-robin tournament featuring four 12-minute games.

The NBA All-Star Game will take place on Monday, Feb. 16 at 12:00 a.m. from Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, home of the LA Clippers.