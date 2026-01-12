Carrick favourite for Man Utd caretaker role - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Michael Carrick left Manchester United after 15 years as a player and coach

English Premiership

Carrick favourite for Man Utd caretaker role

Published

MANCHESTER, England, January 12, 2026 – Michael Carrick has emerged as favourite to be appointed Manchester United caretaker head coach, according to sources close to the process.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Club chiefs are hoping to have an appointment in place for when players return to training on Wednesday.

While a final decision is yet to be reached, talks are said to have progressed with the 44-year-old over the position.

Carrick previously had a three-game stint as United’s temporary boss following Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s dismissal in 2021.

He won two and drew one of those matches but left after Ralf Rangnick’s arrival as interim manager.

Solskjaer held face-to-face discussions with the club on Saturday about a return.

United sacked Ruben Amorim as manager after 14 months in the job on 5 January.

Darren Fletcher, a former United and Scotland midfielder, was initially handed temporary responsibility for first-team affairs following Amorim’s departure.

United suffered an FA Cup third-round defeat at the hands of Brighton on Sunday in what looks set to be Fletcher’s second and final game in charge. He led the side to a draw at struggling Burnley in the Premier League last Wednesday.

Former England midfielder Carrick played 464 games in all competitions for United between 2006 and 2018, having been signed from Tottenham by Sir Alex Ferguson.

He has been out of work since he was sacked by Championship club Middlesbrough last June after two and a half years in charge.

Carrick guided Boro to the Championship play-offs in the 2022-23 campaign, only for them to lose to Coventry in the semi-finals.

His side then narrowly missed out on the top six in successive campaigns, resulting in Carrick losing his job.

Wallsend-born Carrick does not boast the same managerial experience as Solskjaer, given he has had only one permanent role with Middlesbrough.

Following his retirement from a glittering playing career at Old Trafford, Carrick immediately joined Jose Mourinho’s coaching staff at United at the end of the 2017-18 season.

After the Portuguese was sacked, he was kept on as a first-team coach throughout Solskjaer’s 168-game reign.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020