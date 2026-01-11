Ssenyonjo Stars With A Hat-Trick As AFC Leopards Trounce Tusker To Open Three Point FKF PL Lead

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 11 – Samuel Ssenyonjo scored three times to inspire his club AFC Leopards destroy Tusker FC 4-0 in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League match played at the Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday to establish a three-point lead ahead of rivals Gor Mahia.

Ingwe maintained the lead at the top now on 30 points, three ahead of Gor, and six ahead of Kakamega Homeboyz and Shabana FC who occupy the third and fourth places respectively.

Samuel Ssenyonjo and Ronald Sichenje celebrating after scoring against Tusker FC in FKF PL match at Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday, Jan 11. Photo/AFC LEOPARDS X ACCOUNT

Ssenyonjo opened the lead at the quarter hour mark after converting James Kinyanjui’s sublime pass into the back of the net, before the two partnering again to net a brace and take a comfortable 2-0 at the break.

Five minutes into the second half, Ronald Sichenje scored a third goal for AFC Leopards after Ssenyonjo now turned the provider with a back-heel pass before he completed his hat-trick in the 75th minute, converting from the spot.