Ssenyonjo Stars With A Hat-Trick As AFC Leopards Trounce Tusker To Open Three Point FKF PL Lead - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Samuel Ssenyonjo celebrating after scoring his third goal against Tusker FC in FKF PL match at Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday, Jan 11. Photo/AFC LEOPARDS X ACCOUNT

Football

Ssenyonjo Stars With A Hat-Trick As AFC Leopards Trounce Tusker To Open Three Point FKF PL Lead

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 11 – Samuel Ssenyonjo scored three times to inspire his club AFC Leopards destroy Tusker FC 4-0 in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League match played at the Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday to establish a three-point lead ahead of rivals Gor Mahia.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Ingwe maintained the lead at the top now on 30 points, three ahead of Gor, and six ahead of Kakamega Homeboyz and Shabana FC who occupy the third and fourth places respectively.

Samuel Ssenyonjo and Ronald Sichenje celebrating after scoring against Tusker FC in FKF PL match at Nyayo National Stadium on Sunday, Jan 11. Photo/AFC LEOPARDS X ACCOUNT

Ssenyonjo opened the lead at the quarter hour mark after converting James Kinyanjui’s sublime pass into the back of the net, before the two partnering again to net a brace and take a comfortable 2-0 at the break.

Five minutes into the second half, Ronald Sichenje scored a third goal for AFC Leopards after Ssenyonjo now turned the provider with a back-heel pass before he completed his hat-trick in the 75th minute, converting from the spot.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020