Point Gained But We Need Win At Gusii Stadium, Says Shabana Coach After Gor Draw

KISII, Kenya, Jan 11 – After playing to a goalless draw with record 21-time champions Gor Mahia at the Gusii Stadium on Sunday in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League match, Shabana FC head coach Peter Okidi was delighted with the results, but was concerned with lack of win at their backyard.

Shabana, have gone three games without a win at home, something that is a concern for Okidi, who has promised the Tore Bobe fans a win in their next fixture at home.

“It has been a fair result to us, although we wanted maximum points, considering we are coming from a loss here against Nairobi United. We dominated the entire game, we were excellent in all the departments except the attack which we are going to work on because we need to score goals,” Okidi said after the game.

He added, “we have disappointed our fans here at home, and I believe this is the last time Shabana not winning at home, we will fight and work hard to win at home and combine the wins away and that will put us in a good position to win the league,” Okidi vowed.

Shabana FC Vs Gor Mahia in action at the Gusii Stadium on Sunday, Jan 11, 2026. Photo/SHABANA FC OFFICIAL X ACCOUNT

His Gor Mahia counterpart, Charles Akonnor was contented with the results as well, terming it a point gained and not dropped because playing Shabana at home is always difficult to win.

“Both teams did not create bigger chances, so the game could have gone either way, it was important we did not lose because Shabana at home is a difficult team, second half was good, an improvement from the last game and the fighting spirit was good, the boys did we well and are content with the results,” Ghanian Akonnor said.

The result left K’Ogalo second on the log with 27 points, three behind leaders and rivals AFC Leopards who thrashed Tusker FC 4-0 at the Nyayo National Stadium in the other fixture.

Shabana on the other hand are fourth on 24 points.