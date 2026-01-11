Kibugu Leads Kenyan Charge As 10 African Countries Converge At Thika Greens For Sunshine Development Tour

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 11 – Eighty two golfers from 10 African countries will tee it up this week from January 14-16 at Thika Greens Golf Resort as the Sunshine Development Tour – East Africa Swing stages the ninth leg of the season.

The field brings together 62 professionals and 20 elite amateurs, with Kenya providing the largest contingent at 55 players.

Uganda will field 10 players, followed by Rwanda with five, Nigeria with four, Tanzania and Zimbabwe with two each, while Malawi, Burundi, Ghana and Senegal will each be represented by one player.

Kenya’s challenge will be spearheaded by Njoroge Kibugu, the current Sunshine Development Tour Order of Merit leader, who has already secured a Sunshine Tour card after winning three legs this season at Thika Greens, Nyali Golf Club and VetLab Sports Club.

He will be joined by a strong home contingent of experienced professionals and elite amateurs including seasoned professionals Dismas Indiza and Greg Snow, both former tour winners on the East Africa Swing, alongside season elite amateurs John Lejirma, and Michael Karanga.

Ronald Rugumayo in action

Uganda’s challenge will be spearheaded by Ronald Rugumayo, one of the country’s most experienced professionals and a regular on the Big Easy Tour in South Africa. Rugumayo recently finished joint second at Big Easy Tour 8 at Killarney Country Club and arrives in Thika in strong form.

He is joined by a solid Ugandan contingent that includes David Kamulindwa, Ronald Otile, Phillip Kasozi, Grace Kasango, among others.

From Rwanda, Celestin Nsanzuwera will be among the players to watch. Nsanzuwera has been one of the most consistent performers on the Sunshine Development Tour, with wins at the Q -School, Diani and Kigali and including strong finishes in Diani, Nyali, VetLab and Limuru. He currently sits second on the Order of Merit.

Tanzania’s hopes rest on Nuru Mollel, Fadhyl Nkya, Isaac Wanyeche, Isiaka Dunia, and Angel Eaton, all of whom have consistently featured in the Tour’s inaugural season.

From West Africa, Nigeria will be represented by Sunday Olapade, who has become a familiar face on the East Africa Swing. Olapade has previously competed on tours across Africa and has openly stated his ambition of progressing to major tours. He will be joined by his fellow countrymen Gift Willy, Kamalu Bako, and Ajayi Tajudeen.

Zimbabwe will field two professionals including Visitor Mapwaya and Liberty Gumisa, while Ghana, Malawi, Burundi and Senegal will each field one player.

Naomi Wafula competing at the PGK Equator Golf Tournament in Limuru – Her debut competition since turning pro

The tournament also features five female golfers competing in the mixed field, led by Kenya’s Naom Wafula, who has made seven cuts this season and is the highest ranked female on the Tour.

Her consistency has already earned her a Sunshine Ladies Tour card, courtesy of a newly created African Affiliate category, which will allow her access onto the Sunshine Ladies Tour next season.

Others include Angel Eaton, Joyce Wanjiru of Kiambu Golf Club who recently turned professional, Margret Njoki and Diana Njue.

Tournament Director David Kihara said preparations for the Absa Invitational series were complete and the team was ready to deliver a high quality event.

“We are fully prepared for this leg of the Sunshine Development Tour and the course is in excellent condition. The response from players across the region has been very encouraging and it shows the growing confidence in the Tour,” said Kihara.

He added that the regional spread of players reflects the Tour’s wider mission.

“Having golfers from across East and West Africa competing in the same field is exactly what this Tour was created for. It is about giving players meaningful competition, exposure and a pathway beyond their home countries. We expect three very competitive days of golf as players push for results at this important stage of the season.”

The event forms part of the Sunshine Development Tour East Africa Swing, which offers Official World Golf Ranking and World Amateur Golf Ranking points.