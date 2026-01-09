Why Okutoyi is not keen on defending African Games title - Capital Sports
African Games champion Angella Okutoyi in training at Karen Country Club. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Tennis

Why Okutoyi is not keen on defending African Games title

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 9, 2026 – Kenya’s tennis superstar Angella Okutoyi says she is not keen on defending her title at the 2027 African Games in Cairo, Egypt.

Okutoyi says her core objective is to improve her International Tennis Federation (ITF) ranking through regular competition in the W35 Women’s World Tours.

“I’m already competing in a tournament right now, and the main goal is to improve my ranking points. I want to qualify through ranking this time. That’s the plan, to break into the top 400 and keep pushing higher so that I don’t have to go to the African Games,” the youngster said.

Okutoyi cruised to the continental crown after outclassing  Egypt’s Lamis Abdelaziz  6-4 6-2, becoming the second Kenyan to land the honour after Jane Davies-Doxzon, who first bagged the title in 1978 in Algiers, Algeria.

Despite her success on the African front, Okutoyi was unable to secure a first ever appearance at the Olympics in Paris after falling short in the ITF rankings.

NOCK president Shadrack Maluki (L) hands over the Olympic Solidarity Scholarship to Angella Okutoyi. PHOTO/NOCK

Once bitten twice shy, the 2022 Wimbledon Open junior doubles champion has been busy swatting opponents aside at the opening week of the World’s Tour at the Parklands Sports Club.

She cruised to victory in the singles and doubles of the tournament to get a headstart in her bid to qualify for the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

Her mission received a timely boost on Wednesday courtesy of a Olympic Solidarity scholarship that will cater for her training and competitive needs.

She described the scholarship as a crucial boost in her preparations as she begins the long road to LA 2028.

