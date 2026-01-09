‘My best is yet to come’ – Semenyo joins Man City in £65m deal

MANCHESTER, England, January 9, 2026 – Manchester City have signed Ghana international Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth in a deal worth about £65m.

It is a record sale for the Cherries after City met Semenyo’s release clause, which had to be activated before Saturday, and they will pay £62.5m across 24 monthly instalments plus bonuses.

He has signed a contract until 2031 and will wear the number 42 shirt previously worn by Yaya Toure, who won three Premier League titles during his eight years at the club.

“I am so proud to have joined Manchester City,” Semenyo said.

“They have set the highest of standards and it’s a club with world-class players, world-class facilities and one of the greatest managers ever in Pep [Guardiola].

“I have so much scope for improvement, so to be at this club, at this stage of my career, is perfect for me. It’s a real privilege to be here.

“My best football is yet to come, I am sure of that.”

The London-born winger, 26, bid farewell to Bournemouth by scoring a stoppage-time winner in Wednesday’s 3-2 victory against Tottenham.

Manchester City beat Premier League rivals Manchester United, Liverpool, Spurs and Chelsea to Semenyo’s signature.

“Antoine is a really exciting signing for the football club. He made it clear to us immediately that it was City he wanted to join,” director of football Hugo Viana said.

“He has huge quality. Two great feet, pace, power, a habit of influencing games and, importantly, real room for growth and development.

“We are constantly watching players all over the world. Antoine was the one we most wanted. He has shown he can perform in the Premier League. He is humble, hard-working, professional and totally focused on being a better footballer. He is ideal for us.”

Semenyo scored four goals in his last six games for the Cherries, putting him third in this season’s Premier League goalscoring charts with 10 from 20 games – behind new City team-mate Erling Haaland (20) and Brentford‘s Igor Thiago (16).

He needs just one more league goal to equal his previous best for a season, having scored 11 in 36 Premier League starts last term.

Bournemouth signed Semenyo from Bristol City for about £10m in January 2023 and he leaves the Cherries after with 32 goals and 13 assists from 110 appearances in all competitions.

Semenyo started his career in the Championship, claiming 21 goals and 21 assists in 125 games for the Robins, having had loan spells with Sunderland, Newport County and non-league side Bath City.

After joining Bournemouth on a four-and-a-half-year deal, Semenyo signed a contract extension last summer – which had been due to end in 2030.

Semenyo’s super season

Matthew Hobbs, BBC Sport journalist and Chris Adams, BBC Sport journalist

Semenyo has been a top performer for Bournemouth this season and his impressive skillset is sure to strengthen Manchester City – at what is arguably a bargain price in today’s inflated transfer market.

The 26-year-old tops various metrics for the south coast club and is sure to be a huge miss for the Cherries for the rest of this campaign, having led the way in terms of goals and ball-carrying threat in the final third.

City boss Guardiola may well have been attracted to Semenyo’s capacity to press effectively out of possession – he has won the ball back in the final third more often than any other Premier League player since the start of last season (51).