Minnesota hold moment of silence for 'unspeakable tragedy' - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The Minnesota Timberwolves have won five of their past six games at the Target Center

Basketball

Minnesota hold moment of silence for ‘unspeakable tragedy’

Published

NEW YORK , USA, Jan 9 – The Minnesota Timberwolves held a moment of silence in memory of Renee Good – who was shot dead by a US immigration agent – before Friday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Good, 37, was killed less than four miles from the Timberwolves’ Target Center following a confrontation on Wednesday morning.

“As we all know, our community has suffered yet another unspeakable tragedy,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said.

“We want to just convey our condolences and heartfelt wishes and prayers and thoughts to the families and loved ones and all of those that are greatly affected by what happened.”

Minnesota earned a fourth successive win – beating Cleveland 131-122 – with Julius Randle scoring 28 points, with 11 rebounds and eight assists.

The Timberwolves are fourth in the Western Conference with the Cavaliers, who have lost two of their last three matches, eighth in the Eastern.

The Indiana Pacers won 114-112 at the Charlotte Hornets to end a 13-game losing streak and deliver a 1,000th victory for coach Rick Carlisle.

Carlisle has coached the Detroit Pistons, the Dallas Mavericks and had two spells with the Pacers during his 25-year career.

The 66-year-old is the 11th coach to reach the milestone and the first to join the group since Doc Rivers in 2021.

Indiana remain bottom of the Eastern Conference with the Hornets in 12th.

In Salt Lake City, Utah Jazz halted a five-match losing run with a 116-114 win against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Chicago Bulls’ meeting with the Miami Heat was postponed due to condensation on the court in Chicago.

The United Center hosted an NHL game on Thursday and after an unseasonably warm, rainy day in Chicago, the court was not playable 24 hours later.

Players from both teams went through their standard pre-game warm-up but the fixture was called off after 90 minutes following an agreement by the NBA league office, game officials and both teams’ coaches.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020