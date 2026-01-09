Minnesota hold moment of silence for ‘unspeakable tragedy’

NEW YORK , USA, Jan 9 – The Minnesota Timberwolves held a moment of silence in memory of Renee Good – who was shot dead by a US immigration agent – before Friday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Good, 37, was killed less than four miles from the Timberwolves’ Target Center following a confrontation on Wednesday morning.

“As we all know, our community has suffered yet another unspeakable tragedy,” Timberwolves coach Chris Finch said.

“We want to just convey our condolences and heartfelt wishes and prayers and thoughts to the families and loved ones and all of those that are greatly affected by what happened.”

Minnesota earned a fourth successive win – beating Cleveland 131-122 – with Julius Randle scoring 28 points, with 11 rebounds and eight assists.

The Timberwolves are fourth in the Western Conference with the Cavaliers, who have lost two of their last three matches, eighth in the Eastern.

The Indiana Pacers won 114-112 at the Charlotte Hornets to end a 13-game losing streak and deliver a 1,000th victory for coach Rick Carlisle.

Carlisle has coached the Detroit Pistons, the Dallas Mavericks and had two spells with the Pacers during his 25-year career.

The 66-year-old is the 11th coach to reach the milestone and the first to join the group since Doc Rivers in 2021.

Indiana remain bottom of the Eastern Conference with the Hornets in 12th.

In Salt Lake City, Utah Jazz halted a five-match losing run with a 116-114 win against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Chicago Bulls’ meeting with the Miami Heat was postponed due to condensation on the court in Chicago.

The United Center hosted an NHL game on Thursday and after an unseasonably warm, rainy day in Chicago, the court was not playable 24 hours later.

Players from both teams went through their standard pre-game warm-up but the fixture was called off after 90 minutes following an agreement by the NBA league office, game officials and both teams’ coaches.