Lionesses hungry for Los Angeles Olympics after missing out on Paris

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 9, 2026 – National women’s rugby 7s team captain Sheila Chajira is confident of qualifying for the Los Angeles Olympics after narrowly failing to do so for the last edition in Paris in 2024.

Chajira says the team are bursting at the seams with talents that can help the country compete with the crème-de-la-crème of the sport, globally.

“We’ve been great. We’ve been training since the fifth of January. The girls are very motivated. We have new players who have come in from the 7s circuit, last year…girls with energy, girls who are motivated, girls who have the same goal with the team goals,” the Kenya Harlequin women’s head coach said.

The Lionesses narrowly missed out on a third appearance at the quadrennial event after losing 24-7 to China in the final of the Repechage in Monaco, a month before the Paris Olympics.

Chajira, who is one of the team’s longest serving players, says missing out on Paris was one of the most painful moments for them, a wrong they want to right by qualifying for Los Angeles.

“Missing Paris was a little bit hurtful, but we don’t focus on that now. We’re looking forward to LA. We know there are a few Olympians in the team, so when they call you it means a lot. Hopefully, the young ladies will have a moment to play in the 2028 Olympics,” she said.

The team are the latest to benefit from a scholarship grant from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to aid in their preparations for Los Angeles.

Just like their male counterparts, the Lionesses will receive Ksh 6.5 million, which will go towards training programmes, international competition exposure, coaching support, and athlete welfare.

Both teams are also preparing for next month’s World Rugby Series Division 2 opener at the Nyayo National Stadium.