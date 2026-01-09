Lionesses hungry for Los Angeles Olympics after missing out on Paris - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Rugby

Lionesses hungry for Los Angeles Olympics after missing out on Paris

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 9, 2026 – National women’s rugby 7s team captain Sheila Chajira is confident of qualifying for the Los Angeles Olympics after narrowly failing to do so for the last edition in Paris in 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Chajira says the team are bursting at the seams with talents that can help the country compete with the crème-de-la-crème of the sport, globally.

“We’ve been great. We’ve been training since the fifth of January. The girls are very motivated. We have new players who have come in from the 7s circuit, last year…girls with energy, girls who are motivated, girls who have the same goal with the team goals,” the Kenya Harlequin women’s head coach said.

The Lionesses narrowly missed out on a third appearance at the quadrennial event after losing 24-7 to China in the final of the Repechage in Monaco, a month before the Paris Olympics.

Chajira, who is one of the team’s longest serving players, says missing out on Paris was one of the most painful moments for them, a wrong they want to right by qualifying for Los Angeles.

“Missing Paris was a little bit hurtful, but we don’t focus on that now. We’re looking forward to LA. We know there are a few Olympians in the team, so when they call you it means a lot. Hopefully, the young ladies will have a moment to play in the 2028 Olympics,” she said.

The team are the latest to benefit from a scholarship grant from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to aid in their preparations for Los Angeles.

Just like their male counterparts, the Lionesses will receive Ksh 6.5 million, which will go towards training programmes, international competition exposure, coaching support, and athlete welfare.

Both teams are also preparing for next month’s World Rugby Series Division 2 opener at the Nyayo National Stadium.

In this article:, ,
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020