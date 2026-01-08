Kenya Out To Extend Mixed Relay Dominance In Florida - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

BATHURST, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 18: Brenda Chebet of Team Kenya crosses the finish line in the Mixed Relay race during the 2023 World Cross Country Championships at Mount Panorama on February 18, 2023 in Bathurst, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images for World Athletics )

Athletics

Kenya Out To Extend Mixed Relay Dominance In Florida

Published

FLORIDA, USA, Jan 8 – Defending champions Kenya will be vying for a fourth title in the mixed relay at the World Athletics Cross Country Championships Tallahassee 26.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The East African powerhouse has won all but one title in this discipline since it was introduced to the World Cross in 2017.

Reynold Cheruiyot, Kyumbe Munguti and Purity Chepkirui formed three-quarters of Kenya’s victorious team in 2024 and will be back in action in Florida, keen to add another gold medal.

Cheruiyot, the world 1500m bronze medallist, won Kenya’s 2km trial race in October, finishing ahead of Munguti, who also claimed mixed relay gold for Kenya in 2023. Chepkirui, the 2021 world U20 1500m champion, was a convincing winner of the women’s trial race.

Winfred Mbithe, who won mixed relay gold in 2017 and bronze in 2019, is also part of the squad, although the final team composition will be confirmed closer to race day.

Ethiopia, winners in 2019, remain the only other nation to have claimed a world cross-country mixed relay title.

Although their squad has been affected by visa issues, they have assembled a competitive line-up that includes 2022 world indoor 1500m bronze medallist Hirut Meshesha, African 10,000m bronze medallist Gela Hambese and 2021 world U20 1500m silver medallist Wegene Adisu.

Two of the athletes who helped Australia claim bronze on home soil in Bathurst three years ago – Olympic 1500m silver medallist Jessica Hull and Commonwealth 1500m champion Ollie Hoare – return for relay duty as part of a full-strength team. Linden Hall, Sarah Billings and Jack Anstey complete Australia’s relay pool.

Great Britain & Northern Ireland, bronze medallists two years ago in Belgrade, have also named several returning members. Thomas Keen, Adam Fogg and Alexandra Millard – all of whom stood on the podium in 2024 – are joined in the squad by world road mile silver medallist Callum Elson.

Sage Hurta-Klecker, who finished fifth in the 800m at last year’s World Championships, is the stand-out name on the US team.

The host nation will also be represented by NCAA indoor 3000m champion Ethan Strand.

Other contenders include 2019 silver medallists Morocco, whose team features national indoor 3000m record-holder Enass Essayi and 2023 NCAA indoor 3000m champion Fouad Messaoudi, along with a French team led by European indoor 1500m champion Agathe Guillemot.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020