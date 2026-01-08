Fletcher to take charge for FA Cup – but Man Utd problems far bigger

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, Jan 8 – Darren Fletcher has confirmed he will remain as Manchester United’s interim coach for the FA Cup third-round tie with Brighton at Old Trafford on Sunday.

However, if there is one reality reinforced by United’s 2-2 draw at Burnley, it is that whatever issues there are at the club, they will not be solved merely be switching the man in the dugout.

“They have informed me they would like me to take the team on Sunday,” said Fletcher.

“There was a feeling that might be the case on Monday, but we wanted to focus on Burnley. I am tasked with leading the team on Sunday, so all my focus and energy goes on that now.”

‘They’ are United chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox.

As the final whistle sounded at Turf Moor, the TV cameras panned to the directors’ box and picked the pair out.

They looked absolutely freezing, which was not a surprise as it was a perishing January night in Lancashire.

But they also seemed to have plenty on their minds as they stood silently.

That was not a surprise either after the latest in a succession of frustrating performances.

Since the beginning of November, United have played 10 matches against the teams currently in the bottom eight of the Premier League. They have won two.

Their past three matches have all been against teams either mired in the relegation zone – Wolves and Burnley – or trying desperately to stay out of it in the case of Leeds. Their return is three draws.

And old problems remain, despite sacking Ruben Amorim in the wake of Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Elland Road and, specifically, the emotional outburst that followed. They remain despite Fletcher immediately moving away from the Portuguese coach’s 3-4-3 set-up in favour of a back four.

In successive away matches at Nottingham Forest and Tottenham in November, United led, fell behind and had to fight back for a 2-2 draw.

This was the other way round – as they fell behind and fought back to lead thanks to Benjamin Sesko’s first double since his £73.7m move from RB Leipzig in the summer, only to concede a second goal in a match they dominated.

United have still only kept two clean sheets all season. Fletcher accepts it is not good enough.

“I think it has been proved over the season [we] give up goals too easily,” said the former United and Scotland midfielder.

“There is a tactical element when you change to a back five as there is more space to cover but we defend as a full team.

“As a team we need to improve in defending and not concede so many goals.”

The secondary element is United do not take enough of their chances.

It is a reality that Amorim’s goals-per-game ratio – 1.4 – was the second-worst of any United boss in the Premier League era, with only Ralf Rangnick below him.

If there is a positive, it is that Fletcher exceeded that figure in his first game in charge. The disappointment comes from the knowledge his side scored two goals from 30 shots, 10 of which were on target.

Twice, Burnley cleared goalbound efforts off the line. Sesko wasted a couple of opportunities to complete his hat-trick and Lisandro Martinez had a goal disallowed for a push on former Manchester City defender Kyle Walker.

“I am not sure why,” grumbled Fletcher. “We should win the match.”

Brighton represent the first hurdle in United’s last remaining quest to win silverware this season.

By then, Berrada and Wilcox are expected to have spoken to leading contenders Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick about replacing Amorim on a caretaker basis.

Whoever gets the job, their immediate task will not be an easy one. United’s next two Premier League games are at home to Manchester City and away at Arsenal.

Not that the evening was entirely without positives.

Sesko had not scored since October and had just two goals to his name from almost five months as a United player. Now he has four after a pair of clinical first-time finishes to passes from Bruno Fernandes and Patrick Dorgu.

“I sat down with him yesterday and showed him videos of his movement and how opportunities are going to come,” said Fletcher.

“It is just a case of keep believing and making runs. Hopefully they start flooding in from now. It was a real positive night for him.”

Then there was Shea Lacey.

Amorim did give the England Under-20 international his debut with a single appearance from the bench, but he repeatedly refused to use him despite depressing results.

A six-minute cameo at Turf Moor showed the folly of that decision.

On his first attacking raid, Lacey cut in from the right wing – as he likes to do – and curled a beautiful effort at the home goal, which crashed off the bar.

With United’s final attack, he took aim again. For a brief moment, his long-range shot looked to be going in before it floated agonisingly wide.

From Fletcher’s assessment, it is fair to assume it is not the last we have seen of him.

“I said to him, ‘stay wide on the right and go and do what you do’,” said Fletcher.

“I know he is going to make an impact. He is creative, has goals in him, is exciting, direct, fearless.

“I am really pleased with him because he had a really bright game. We know the talent he has got.

“He will be a big part of Manchester United’s future, I have no doubts about that.”