Benfica Players Sleep At Training Ground After Loss - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Jose Mourinho's Roma have lost five of their last nine games in Serie A

Football

Benfica Players Sleep At Training Ground After Loss

Published

PORTO, Portugal, Jan 8 – Jose Mourinho took his players to stay at Benfica’s training ground after they lost against Braga in the League Cup semi-finals – and the Portuguese manager said he hoped they “don’t sleep and instead think a lot”.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Benfica lost Wednesday’s tie 3-1 and ended the game with 10 men when former Manchester City defender Nicolas Otamendi was sent off.

Mourinho, who was appointed manager in September, suggested his players would be staying at the club’s training base in Seixal for the foreseeable future.

“The players will sleep in Seixal, and on Thursday there is training, and the day after there’s training,” Mourinho said at a news conference after the Braga defeat.

“Since there’s no final on Saturday, our next game is against Porto next Wednesday.

“When we arrive in Seixal [on Wednesday], everyone will go to their rooms. I hope the players sleep as well as I do, which is to say that they don’t sleep at all.

“That’s what I wish for them. That they don’t sleep and instead think a lot, like I’m going to think.”

Mourinho began his managerial career with Benfica in 2000 but took charge of only 10 games before leaving following a dispute with the club president.

He has won 14 of his 23 matches in charge of Benfica in this stint and Wednesday’s defeat halted an 11-game unbeaten streak.

“On Thursday we can start talking, which isn’t what happened in the locker room,” Mourinho said.

“In the locker room it was a monologue, and monologues don’t work for me; I like to have a dialogue with the players.

“We’ll talk about the differences between the first and second halves and prepare in the best way possible for the game against Porto.”

Benfica travel to Porto in the quarter-finals of the Portuguese Cup on Wednesday.

Mourinho’s side sit third in the Primeira Liga, 10 points adrift of leaders Porto.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020