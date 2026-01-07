'Why I signed for Nairobi United,' - ex-Tusker attacker reveals - Capital Sports
John Njuguna (R) is unveiled by Nairobi United. PHOTO/NAIROBI UNITED

Kenyan Premier League

‘Why I signed for Nairobi United,’ – ex-Tusker attacker reveals

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 7 2026 – Nairobi United’s new signing John Njuguna admits the allure of playing continental football was too strong to resist.

The winger admits he is so excited to join Naibois and showcase his talents on the continental stage.

“It feels exciting to be here and I am looking forward to getting started with the team. Playing continental football was one of the reasons why I decided to come here,” Njuguna said.

The 27-year-old put pen to paper with the capital side on Monday evening, to become the second signing of the January transfer window.

The former Tusker FC forward has been in the wilderness for close to six months after cutting ties with his boyhood club.

Injury issues have compounded Njuguna’s predicament, causing him to struggle with finding a new club.

However, all that is water under the bridge for Njuguna who has vowed to make the most of his chances at Naibois.

“It’s been a while since I last played and I can’t wait to get back on the pitch again. This is a great opportunity and I want to make the most of it,” he said.

Njuguna will be hoping to start off the latest chapter in his football career on a high note when they host AFC Leopards in a midweek Kenya Premier League fixture on Wednesday evening.

