What it would take for Omanyala to race American YouTuber Speed
Ferdinand Omanyala during a training session at the Nyayo National Stadium. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Athletics

What it would take for Omanyala to race American YouTuber Speed

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 7, 2026 – Commonwealth Games champion Ferdinand Omanyala says he would only race American YouTuber iShowSpeed with at least $50,000 (Ksh 6.4 million) on the table.

Omanyala says he is more than ready for a sprint session with the famous live streamer but emphasised on finances as a motivator.

“He has a team…I have a team…of course, if he wants us to compete then he will reach out. There are no rules (for competing) except that money is going to be the determinant factor. If we are talking about money, then it should not be less than $50, 000,” Omanyala said in an interview with content creator Mr Mombasa.

The idea of a race between Africa’s fastest man and iShowSpeed (real name Darren Jason Watkins Jr) has dominated local in anticipation of the YouTuber’s expected visit to the country, this month.

Speed has been on a worldwide tour to sample various cultures and sights and sounds.

iShowSpeed at a past event. PHOTO/ISHOWSPEED X

He is currently in Botswana where he has been brushing shoulders with Olympics 200m champion Letsile Tebogo, having already visited Angola and South Africa in his African tour, thus far.

From a live streamer who grew from an avid gamer, Speed has metamorphosed into one of the most followed streamers, with his live streams attracting up to one million viewers at one point.

The 20-year-old has previously raced against Olympics 100m champion Noah Lyles of the United States, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher as well as Tebogo.

His meet-up with Omanyala will mark a milestone in the careers of both men who have steadily risen through the ranks to prominence in their respective crafts.

Omanyala is preparing for another season in the elite ranks during which he will be defending his Commonwealth Games crown, won in 2022 in Birmingham.

His first competition will be at the Miramas Metropole Meeting, a World Indoor Tour event in the French city of Miramas on January 30.

