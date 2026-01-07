Tennis darling Okutoyi, pioneer fencer Ndolo receive timely boost ahead of 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 7, 2026 – African Games champion Angella Okutoyi and fencing superstar Alexandra Ndolo are among eight Kenyan athletes who have benefited from a million-shillings scholarship to enable them prepare properly for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Under the National Olympics Committee of Kenya (NOCK), the Individual Athlete Scholarship Programme enables Kenyan sportspersons to prepare adequately for all international competitions and maximise on their talents without the financial baggage associated with the same.

Apart from Okutoyi and Ndolo, other athletes who will benefit from the scholarship programme include Priscilla Mburu Wangui (shooting – air rifle), Joshua Amunga Mboya (weightlifting), Juliana Anyango Ongonga (weightlifting), Haniel Maindi Bwaku Kudwoli (swimming), Mahabila Mathayo Matonya ( wrestling), and Sara Faustyna Mose (swimming).

Each of these athletes will receive an Olympic Solidarity scholarship running from 2025 to 2028, funds that will aid them in training, competition exposure, coaching, and athlete welfare.

Okutoyi is riding high in 2026 after an erstwhile performance at the International Tennis Federation (ITF) W35 Women’s World Tour at the Parklands Sports Club.

Weightlifter Joshua Amunga (L) receives his scholarship from NOCK president Shadrack Maluki. PHOTO/NOCK

The youngster cruised to victory in the singles and doubles finals on Week 1 of the global competition.

The 2022 Wimbledon Open doubles junior champion is hoping to perform exemplary enough to improve her ITF ranking and boost her chances of qualification to the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

On the other hand, Ndolo is eyeing a second ever appearance at the quadrennial games on behalf of Kenya, after a maiden performance in Paris in 2024.

The German-born fencer, daughter to a Kenyan father and Austrian mother, bowed out at the preliminary round but had done more than enough to stamp Kenya’s identity as a hotspot for fencing talent.