TECNO Brings ELLA AI Coach to Kenyan Fans at AFCON Morocco, Making Football Smarter and Everyday Life Easier

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 7 – As Africa’s biggest football tournament unfolds in Morocco, TECNO, the Official Global Partner of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 and 2027 and the Confederation of African Football (CAF), has unveiled a suite of AI-powered features designed to transform how Kenyan fans watch, interpret, and share Africa’s biggest football tournament., is bringing Kenyan fans closer to the action through its enhanced artificial intelligence assistant, ELLA AI.

Reintroduced for AFCON as ELLA AI Coach, the smart assistant is designed to fit seamlessly into the daily lives of Kenyans, whether they are following matches from home, watching with friends at local spots, or catching highlights while commuting or working.

ELLA AI COACH: DESIGNED FOR HOW KENYAN AND AFRICA EXPERIENCES FOOTBALL

Football in Kenya is social, expressive, and deeply woven into everyday life. ELLA AI Coach reflects this reality by delivering AFCON insights that are practical, intuitive, and easy to access on TECNO smartphones.

Key features available to Kenyan users include:

Match Decoder

ELLA AI analyzes team formations, past performance, and match dynamics to provide intelligent insights into upcoming games. For Kenyan fans who enjoy debating tactics, line-ups, and likely outcomes, Match Decoder adds informed context to football conversations at home, in matatus, offices, and watch parties.

Snap-and-Know

By simply taking a photo of a match fixture on TV, a poster, or a WhatsApp flyer, ELLA AI instantly provides accurate match details including kick-off time, date, and stadium. This feature supports Kenyans juggling work, family, and social commitments, ensuring they never miss a key AFCON match.

Daily Highlights

For fans who may not watch every match live, ELLA AI delivers concise daily summaries and key moments from completed games. Whether on a lunch break, in traffic, or between meetings, Kenyan users can stay up to date with AFCON without interrupting their routines.

StarCam

StarCam adds a playful, social layer to football fandom, allowing users to creatively place themselves alongside celebrities and public figures as if they are watching the match together. Designed for social sharing, the feature captures Kenya’s vibrant digital culture and love for expressive storytelling around football.

BEYOND FOOTBALL: A PERSONAL AI ASSISTANT FOR DAILY LIFE

While ELLA AI Coach enhances the AFCON experience, it continues to function as a reliable personal assistant for everyday life in Kenya. From answering questions and assisting with homework to helping plan daily schedules and discover content, ELLA AI supports productivity, learning, and convenience on a single device.

By integrating AFCON features into an assistant already used for daily tasks, TECNO ensures that technology remains relevant, practical, and accessible to Kenyan users.

TECNO’S COMMITMENT TO KENYAN AND AFRICAN INNOVATION

TECNO’s presence at AFCON Morocco reflects its broader commitment to Africa and Kenya as key markets for innovation. During the tournament’s opening activities, TECNO brought together media personalities, influencers, technology enthusiasts, and business leaders from across the continent, reinforcing its dedication to African creativity and collaboration.

Through platforms such as TECNO Glory Night, the brand continues to celebrate the role of digital creators and storytellers in shaping Africa’s connected future, while showcasing AI-powered smartphones built for local realities.