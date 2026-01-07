Okutoyi cruises to easy win at Week Two of ITF Women’s World Tour

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 7, 2026 – Angella Okutoyi continued her peerless campaign at the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Women’s World Tour with victory at the Parklands Sports Club on Wednesday afternoon.

The African Games champion beat Saumya Vig of India 6-0 6-1 in a first round tie to seal passageway into the next phase.

Up next for Okutoyi is a duel with Lamis Alhussein Abdel Aziz of Egypt at the same venue.

The youngster will also be in action in the doubles, where she teams up with Dutchwoman Demi Tran to face India’s Sameeksha Shroff and Prisha Vyas of the United States.

Another Kenyan in action on Wednesday, Faith Urasa, bowed out at the first hurdle after losing 1-6 0-6 to Luca Udvardy of Hungary.