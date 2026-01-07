Harambee Stars midfielder unveiled by Lebanese giants Nejmeh SC

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 7, 2026 – Harambee Stars midfielder Austine Odhiambo was on Tuesday evening unveiled as a new signing by Lebanese champions Nejmeh SC.

The immediate former Gor Mahia talisman put ink on his contract with his new employers, before his presentation at a press conference.

“Ladies and gentlemen, from within the walls of the Lighthouse Castle, here is our new midfielder, the playmaker of the Kenyan national team,” the club said in a statement.

Odhiambo becomes the third Kenyan to join the club following Masoud Juma and Anthony Akumu, both of who joined in the last year.

The midfielder has been a key player for record Kenya Premier League champions Gor Mahia with who he won two titles in 2022/23 and 2023/24.

He was also part of the Harambee Stars squad that reached the last eight of the Africa Nations Championships (CHAN) in Nairobi in August last year.

Odhiambo scored a goal apiece against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Angola in the continental showpiece.

His ability to influence the game from the middle of the park will be crucial in spurring his new club to their 10th ever league title, come the end of the season.