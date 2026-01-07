Harambee Stars midfielder unveiled by Lebanese giants Nejmeh SC - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Harambee Stars

Harambee Stars midfielder unveiled by Lebanese giants Nejmeh SC

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 7, 2026 – Harambee Stars midfielder Austine Odhiambo was on Tuesday evening unveiled as a new signing by Lebanese champions Nejmeh SC.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The immediate former Gor Mahia talisman put ink on his contract with his new employers, before his presentation at a press conference.

“Ladies and gentlemen, from within the walls of the Lighthouse Castle, here is our new midfielder, the playmaker of the Kenyan national team,” the club said in a statement.

Odhiambo becomes the third Kenyan to join the club following Masoud Juma and Anthony Akumu, both of who joined in the last year.

The midfielder has been a key player for record Kenya Premier League champions Gor Mahia with who he won two titles in 2022/23 and 2023/24.

He was also part of the Harambee Stars squad that reached the last eight of the Africa Nations Championships (CHAN) in Nairobi in August last year.

Odhiambo scored a goal apiece against the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Angola in the continental showpiece.

His ability to influence the game from the middle of the park will be crucial in spurring his new club to their 10th ever league title, come the end of the season.

In this article:,
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020