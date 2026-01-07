Good news as Kenya to host major golf competition in March

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 7, 2026 – Kenya will host this year’s All Africa Junior Team Championship (AAJTC) at the Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club on March 22-27 this year.

Making the announcement, Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) president Vincent Muriuki said the competition is a boost to efforts to elevate golf talents in the country.

“This championship aligns perfectly with Kenya’s broader ambition to harness the power of sports as a tool for youth empowerment, unity, and socio-economic development, and the Ministry’s commitment is a key factor in ensuring this event will be a tremendous success,” Muriuki said.

He said the campaign to win the hosting rights involved various partners each of who played an integral role to make it a reality.

“The journey to host the All-Africa Junior Team Championship has been made possible through the tireless efforts of many partners. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Africa Golf Confederation (AGC), the R&A, the Kenya Golf Union (KGU), Kenya Ladies Golf Union (KLGU), our sponsors and specifically to the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports, for their unwavering support,” Muriuki said.

The championship, which is the premier golf competition for young golfers across Africa, will see about 140 of the continent’s top junior golfers, drawn from approximately 20 countries compete over three rounds (54 holes).

The AAJTC, which was first held in 2008, has been a proven launching pad for top players from Africa.

Many successful African professional golfers, including those who have gone on to win on the Sunshine Ladies Tour and achieve collegiate success in the United States — such as Casandra Hall, Danielle du Toit, and Kaleigh Telfer — developed their competitive edge through events like the AAJTC.

It is also the official qualifier for the Toyota Junior Golf World Cup in Japan.