Former England boss Keegan diagnosed with cancer

LONDON, England, January 7, 2026 – Former England striker and manager Kevin Keegan has been diagnosed with cancer.

Keegan had an illustrious playing career which included spells at Liverpool, Hamburg and Newcastle United, while he twice won the European Footballer of the Year award.

He moved into management after ending his playing career and had stints in charge of Newcastle United, Fulham, England and Manchester City.

“Kevin was recently admitted to hospital for further evaluation of ongoing abdominal symptoms,” the 74-year-old’s family said in a statement.

“These investigations have revealed a diagnosis of cancer, for which Kevin will undergo treatment.

“Kevin is grateful to the medical team for their intervention and ongoing care.

“During this difficult time, the family are requesting privacy, and will be making no further comment.”

More to follow.