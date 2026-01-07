Ex-Harambee Stars midfielder reveals big dream after joining Nairobi United

NAIROBI, Kenya, January 7, 2026 – New Nairobi United signing Roy Okal has underlined his ambition to win trophies with the side.

Okal says the move to Naibois aligns with his core career objective, which is to garner as many honours as possible.

“As a player, my ambition is to win a trophy with the club. They won a trophy coming into the Premier League and I would also want to win a trophy with them,” the immediate former Sofapaka midfielder said.

The 30-year-old is, however, cognisant of the challenges that await him at his new workstation, one of which is to break into the starting XI.

“It is another big challenge…it’s always good to take challenges. It is a new challenge for me but I’ll step forward and improve as a player,” Okal said.

The defensive midfielder was the first of four signings by the Kenya Premier League newbies in the ongoing January transfer window.

The transfer marks another milestone in the journeyman’s longstanding career that thus far includes stints at Sony Sugar, Ushuru FC, Gor Mahia, Mathare United and Batoto Ba Mungu.

For Naibois, the hope is that Okal will come and strengthen the midfield spine, adding more numbers to the personnel ahead of a busy year for them.

Coach Nicholas Muyoti, who beat Shabana 3-1 in their first match of the year on Sunday, return to the pitch against AFC Leopards on Wednesday evening.

They will also be in action on the continental front where they face Tanzania’s Azam FC in their third match of the Confederations Cup group stages in Nairobi on January 25.