AFC Leopards Claw Nairobi United To Dislodge Gor At The Summit of FKF PL

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 7 – AFC Leopards dislodged bitter rivals Gor Mahia at the top of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League after spanking Nairobi United 2-0 at the Nyayo National Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Ingwe headed to the break leading 1-0 courtesy of an own goal in the 20th minute before scoring the second in the 70th minute.

AFC Leopards now lead the standings with 27 points, one ahead of Gor, who have two games in hand and face Shabana on Sunday at the Gusii Stadium in their next fixture.

Naibos, on the other hand, remain ninth in the standings with 19 points and have three games in hand.