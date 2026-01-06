Super Eagles of Nigeria Claw The Mambas of Mozambique To Cruise Into AFCON Quarters

MARAKECH, Morocco, Jan 6 – Nigeria swept into the quarter-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations with a commanding 4-0 victory over Mozambique in Fes.

The Super Eagles were on top from the off, and talisman Victor Osimhen had an effort ruled out for offside within the first two minutes.

Their pressure eventually told in the 20th minute as Ademola Lookman curled home from Akor Adams’ cutback to break the deadlock.

Five minutes later Osimhen doubled the advantage, turning in after Alex Iwobi’s incisive play through midfield released Lookman and his ball across took a deflection off Adams.

Mozambique, making their first appearance in the Afcon knockout stage, struggled to contain Nigeria’s relentless attack and offered little threat going forward.

Osimhen made it 3-0 early in the second half, latching onto Lookman’s clever ball across from the left at the back post to score his second of the night.

Adams then capped a fine individual display, powering in Nigeria’s fourth in the 75th minute after more good work by Lookman.

Nigeria, who could have added more, now await Algeria or DR Congo in Saturday’s quarter-final tie in Marrakech (16:00 GMT).