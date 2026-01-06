Super Eagles of Nigeria Claw The Mambas of Mozambique To Cruise Into AFCON Quarters - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Osimhen
Osimhen

Afcon 2025

Super Eagles of Nigeria Claw The Mambas of Mozambique To Cruise Into AFCON Quarters

Published

MARAKECH, Morocco, Jan 6 – Nigeria swept into the quarter-finals of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations with a commanding 4-0 victory over Mozambique in Fes.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Super Eagles were on top from the off, and talisman Victor Osimhen had an effort ruled out for offside within the first two minutes.

Their pressure eventually told in the 20th minute as Ademola Lookman curled home from Akor Adams’ cutback to break the deadlock.

Five minutes later Osimhen doubled the advantage, turning in after Alex Iwobi’s incisive play through midfield released Lookman and his ball across took a deflection off Adams.

Mozambique, making their first appearance in the Afcon knockout stage, struggled to contain Nigeria’s relentless attack and offered little threat going forward.

Osimhen made it 3-0 early in the second half, latching onto Lookman’s clever ball across from the left at the back post to score his second of the night.

Adams then capped a fine individual display, powering in Nigeria’s fourth in the 75th minute after more good work by Lookman.

Nigeria, who could have added more, now await Algeria or DR Congo in Saturday’s quarter-final tie in Marrakech (16:00 GMT).

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020